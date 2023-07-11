Monday, 10 July 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global For the Fifth Year, U.S. Polo Assn. Partners with the 2023 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Cup, Hosted by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales Tournament Benefited the Official Royal Charities of the Prince and Princess of Wales

West Palm Beach, FL, July 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in collaboration with its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, Brand Machine Group (BMG), announced that for the fifth year, it served as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the 2023 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. Held at the extraordinary Windsor Great Park, Flemish Farms' Guards Polo Club hosted the event on July 6 for the third consecutive year.



The U.S. Polo Assn. Polo Team was captained by His Royal Highness, Prince William of Wales, who competed in several games throughout the day against the BP Polo Team and Standing Rock Polo Team. Through athleticism and teamwork on the field, The Prince of Wales and his team played extremely well in the annual high-profile philanthropic event at Guards Polo Club.



"It is an honor for us to have the Prince of Wales as the captain once again for the U.S. Polo Assn. Team and for us to support the 11 beneficiaries through the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup, we continue to build the connection between the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, the sport of polo, and consumers in the United Kingdom."



U.S. Polo Assn. designed custom performance jerseys for all participating polo players, umpires, and flaggers. Attendees of the event received handcrafted silk U.S. Polo Assn. scarves, pocket squares, and special event caps. The annual event raised funds of over 1 million pounds and global awareness for 11 important charities that are supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.



"Being part of the prestigious Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup is an amazing opportunity to connect the United Kingdom and the sport of polo with U.S. Polo Assn.," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, the U.K. partner for the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are incredibly proud to sponsor events with the Royal Family and raise awareness and funds for charitable causes around the globe through the sport of kings."



Guards Polo Club is considered one of the largest and most important clubs in Europe, in terms of membership and the number of grounds, and is one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite tournaments, such as the Royal Charity Polo Cup. With a spectacular backdrop of Windsor Castle, the Guards Polo Club at Flemish Farms has 120 stables and two additional polo fields within Great Park. Founded in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club, with His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as President, the name was changed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969 and celebrates over six decades of premier polo.



About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)



U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top five sports licensors in 2022 alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.



USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides polo, sport, and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.



About Brand Machine Group-United Kingdom



The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports, and outdoor brands across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories, including U.S. Polo Assn. With more than 40 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specializes in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing and delivering quality products whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.



Photo Credit: Helen Cruden



Contact Information:

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036



Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994



Gina Digregorio

Head of Marketing, Brand Machine Group

gina.digregorio@brandmachinegroup.com

+44 (0) 7741 635 984





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

