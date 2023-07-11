

Singapore, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The best wellness gifts and routines are often the ones that go a long way. LAC, Leader in Antioxidative Control™, has prepared a trove of skincare treasures, offering you lifelong beauty and wellness. LAC's signature range of wellness supplement products: LAC Taut® Rejuvenate+ Premium Collagen 13,000mg Plus Placenta & AG Complex and LAC NMN, nourishes you right from the core of the body. Its high-quality, effective, scientifically-backed formulations rejuvenate the most tired and lifeless skin, restoring the glow that we have all eagerly yearned for. Youthful Skin in Just 16 Days Be at the centre of all envy with LAC Taut® Rejuvenate+. As we age, the collagen levels in our body decline rapidly, resulting in skin dullness, wrinkles, fine lines and loss of elasticity if not healthily maintained. This is further exacerbated when the body is exposed to free radicals, which causes the skin to age prematurely. Manufactured in Japan, LAC Taut® Rejuvenate+ is known for its fast-absorbing collagen formula that provides in-depth cellular repair and nourishment to the skin and body, combating the harmful effects of free radicals and glycation to reveal luminous and youthful skin in just 16 days. Each bottle of LAC Taut® Rejuvenate+ contains 13,000mg Rapid Delivery System® (RDS®) low molecular weight collagen extracted from the premium deep-sea red snapper, which is further reinforced with the thoroughbred placenta and an AG Complex blend of glycation-fighting ingredients, antioxidants and herbal extracts. Containing neither pork nor its derivatives, this product is perfect as a gift for those who wish for a long-lasting firm, hydrated and rejuvenated skin. Say YES to Age Reversal - Renewed Vitality in a Stick Defy your age and stay youthful with LAC NMN. As days pass, the ability for the body to reverse the damage from free radicals also gradually decreases, forming a vicious cycle of premature ageing within the body. While NAD+ is responsible for boosting the metabolism that declines with age, it cannot be directly absorbed by the body. One proven way to restore this time-reversal goodness back to its optimum level is through consuming NMN supplements, a direct precursor to NAD+ coenzymes. LAC NMN (short for Nicotinamide mononucleotide) slows down the effects of cell ageing through consistent, sustained supplementation, improving health and longevity by maintaining healthy cellular metabolism and DNA repair, allowing one to feel more energised. Living better and living more has never been easier. About LAC Global Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia's largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy. The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC's reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are more than 220 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan ROC. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions. Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest. Website: LAC.sg

