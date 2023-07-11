Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 09:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Over 4,500 Leaders Already Registered for Vietnam's Largest Solar & Renewable Energy Event In Ho Chi Minh City This Week

Ho Chi Minh City, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Future Energy Show Vietnam & The Solar Show Vietnam, the largest energy events in Vietnam, returns to Ho Chi Minh City once again this week. This year’s event is especially significant given it will be the first event taking place following Vietnam’s recent significant energy policy announcements.

Over 4,500 solar and renewable energy experts have already signed up to attend, and the number is rising every day as excitement builds to explore the latest innovative energy solutions, make new connections with industry leaders and strategise for Vietnam’s energy future.

“The timing couldn’t be better for this week’s 2023 edition of The Future Energy Show Vietnam & Solar Show Vietnam,” said Paul Clark, Managing Director, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. “There is so much opportunity in Vietnam, but of course there are also challenges as interested parties navigate the new policy announcements and the reality of doing business on the ground in Vietnam – this is precisely why events like this are so important in moving the needle. Together, we can create a bright energy future for Vietnam”.

The Future Energy Show Vietnam & Solar Show Vietnam’s free-to-attend exhibition will convene 120+ exhibitors, offering attendees the chance to evaluate solutions from leading energy players such as TW Solar, Growatt, Jinko, Longi, Solis, Xiamen Huge Energy, SolaX Power, Sungrow, and many more. In addition to walking the show floor and browsing the hundreds of products on offer, the show will also offer two free-to-attend tracks of content exploring Vietnam’s energy future. Confirmed senior speakers include:

  • Phat Nguyen, Managing Director, SP Group Việt Nam
  • Tuan Chung, CEO, Copper Mountain Energy
  • Jessica Nga Tran, Country Manager, Clime Capital
  • Nishant Kumar, Managing Director Asia , GuarantCo
  • Megan Lawson, Country Manager, ERM
  • Saowalak Maliwan, Vice President- Investment and Regulatory, Super Energy Corporation
  • Ngoc Tran, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Vietnam
  • Jun Yee Chew, Head of Asia Renewable Energy Research, Rystad Energy
  • Shuvendu Bose, Consultant, World Bank
  • Rang Truong, CEO, Saigon Electric Com
  • Tieu Thanh Long, Country Manager, Fourth Partner Energy Vietnam LLC
  • Nguyen Ngoc Phuc Dang, Legal Specialist, EVN PECC3
  • Tien Luu, CEO, Solar Electric Vietnam
  • Stefan Robertsson, Partner, The Lantau Group
  • Murthy R Nuni, Managing Director, Marshal Global Renewable Power
  • Picharn Vichakul, Assistant Vice President, Power Business, Ratch Group
  • Bui Van Tien, Chairman and CEO, V ATEC
  • Phuong Nguyen, Deputy General Director, EDPR Vietnam
  • Markus Bissel, Head of Component Energy Efficiency, GIZ
  • Tran Huynh Ngoc, Deputy Director, TR&D Center, EVN PECC2
  • Yash Shah, Senior Vice President, Global Structured Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
  • Nguyen Tuan Phat, Legal Manager, Asia Clean Capital Vietnam
  • Tran Thi Phuong Thao, Country Director, New Energy Nexus Vietnam

And more…

For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/joinfreefutureenergyvn

About The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2023 & The Solar Show Vietnam 2023

The Future Energy Show Vietnam & The Solar Show Vietnam will take place at SKY EXPO Vietnam, Quang Trung Software City, No.2 street, Tan Hung Thuan, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on 12-13 July 2023. The event has been running since 2017 and the 2023 edition will be the biggest yet.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:
Danelle Filipinas
Marketing Manager
Terrapinn Ltd
Danelle.filipinas@terrapinn.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
June 16, 2023 13:14 HKT/SGT
Asia's Banking, Payments, E-Commerce and Retail Leaders to Gather in Singapore this Month for the First Time in More Than Four Years at Seamless Asia
May 12, 2023 17:25 HKT/SGT
Thousands of energy leaders gather in Manila to transform the future of renewable energy in the Philippines
Mar 24, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
DepEd leaders, local school leaders and EdTech experts gather to discuss the future of K-12 education and hybrid learning in Manila this April
Mar 21, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Clean energy leaders to gather in Manila this May at The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines
Oct 25, 2022 17:02 HKT/SGT
Asia's education leaders to gather at EDUtech Asia in Singapore to discuss the digital future of education
Oct 12, 2022 13:07 HKT/SGT
Thailand's Roads & Traffic Infrastructure Leaders to Gather In-Person in Bangkok this October for the Inaugural Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand
Sept 15, 2022 11:50 HKT/SGT
The Philippines' Payments, E-Commerce & Banking Leaders to Gather Live Online this September to Chart the Future of Commerce
Sept 8, 2022 12:19 HKT/SGT
Accounting & Finance in Business Leaders to Gather in Singapore Later this Month
Aug 25, 2022 19:33 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Thailand
July 26, 2022 13:23 HKT/SGT
Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       