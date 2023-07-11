Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SANTA BARBARA, CA, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ZeroBounce today announces the launch of its free email validation, deliverability, and email-finding app on the iOS App Store. Customers will have mobile access to ZeroBounce's entire suite of tools and will be able to manage their email optimization on the go.



The ZeroBounce iOS app is the first GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 27001-certified email verifier available in the Apple App Store. The app provides all the features of the ZeroBounce platform, including guaranteed 99% accurate email validation, email scoring, email deliverability testing, blacklist monitoring, and email finding. The mobile experience allows customers to easily manage their accounts, APIs, integrations, and automations. Results, usage reports, and documentation materials are also readily available.



Download the ZeroBounce iOS app for free: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/zerobounce/id1671793296



"The ZeroBounce iOS app makes it easy for our Apple customers to manage their accounts on their phones or tablets. Within the app, they can also validate an email address instantly and access any of our email optimization tools, just like they would on a desktop," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase.



The company's military-grade security extends to the ZeroBounce iOS app, protecting all uploads and downloads with encryption keys to keep all files safe. In the ZeroBounce iOS app, customers can also access invoices, edit payment methods, and update their subscriptions anytime. Furthermore, ZeroBounce's support team is available 24/7.



"Our iOS email validation app brings all our features and functionality to our mobile users. It's exciting to be the first GDPR-certified email validator in the App Store. Whether you are in the field gathering emails or simply want to check the status of your account, you can do that using our iOS app. Also, be on the lookout for new product releases that we know our mobile users will love," says ZeroBounce Chief Operating Officer Brian Minick.



Recently, ZeroBounce has launched an email finder, allowing users to find any business email address with 99% accuracy. Backed by ZeroBounce's email validation software, the email finder does not use stored data but employs proprietary technologies to discover email addresses in real time.



About ZeroBounce



ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification, deliverability, and email-finding platform helping 250,000+ customers achieve email success.



Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in their quest to reach the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder is ZeroBounce's latest tool that provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts.



ZeroBounce has validated 18+ billion emails and serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready. For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.



