PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CGFNS International announced today that it has appointed Lea Sims, a veteran executive who has held both private and public sector marketing leadership roles, as its Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Sims will join the CGFNS senior leadership team and play an integral role in driving the organization's brand transformation strategy.

Lea Sims, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, CGFNS International

Sims has 35 years' experience in healthcare, most recently as the Global Marketing Lead for Verizon's healthcare and life sciences practice, where she also led vertical marketing for Verizon Business Group. Prior to that, she served as Director of Professional Practices for the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity, a role that required strategic oversight of the association's marketing, communications, print and digital publications, professional credentialing, government affairs, and advocacy programs. An early career in clinical roles within health systems - including 15 years in healthcare documentation - led to teaching, writing, and ultimately marketing and communications for allied health professions and health technology.



"With her deep experience at the intersection of healthcare, technology and workforce development, Lea Sims is uniquely qualified to help lead CGFNS into a new era of boosting global mobility for health workers worldwide," said Dr. Peter Preziosi, the organization's President and CEO. "She will play an outsized role in promoting key innovations in global competency-based digital credentials, career development and redesigned care delivery models on a global scale."



"I'm thrilled to be joining CGFNS at such an important inflection point in its notable history and at an equally critical time in the evolution of nursing and allied health careers globally," said Sims. "Decentralization of care, clinician shortage and burnout, care model evolution, and the accelerated adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the landscape of care and shifting the training and scope of practice of clinical teams. There's never been a more important moment in time for this organization to advocate for streamlined credentialing and career mobility for this essential workforce. And I look forward to helping CGFNS tell its story."



About CGFNS International, Inc.



Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit https://www.cgfns.org.



