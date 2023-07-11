Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Applied UV Inc
Applied UV CEO is Featured in an Interview With SmallCapsDaily

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leading provider of surface and air pathogen elimination technologies, LED lighting products, and premium hotel furnishings, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Max Munn, recently conducted an interview with SmallCaps Daily, where he discussed the company's future growth strategies and commitment to driving innovation across multiple sectors as well as its ongoing efforts to expand its global market presence and deliver impactful solutions for a safer and healthier environment.

To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/applied-uv-ceo-max-munn-discusses-company-strategy-expansion-and-growth-potential

About Applied UV, Inc.

Applied UV, Inc. provides proprietary surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances with such Companies as, Canon Virginia Inc, Canon Financial Services Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Johnson Controls International, USHIO, Siemens, W.W. Grainger, and maintains a global network of 89 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("MunnWorks"). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, UVC LED's, Far UV (222nm), Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination and disinfection technology, branded Airocide(TM), Scientific Air(TM), Airoclean(TM) 420, Lumicide(TM), PUROHealth, and PURONet. SteriLumen's proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies offers complete pathogen disinfection platform. Our product suite includes mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. SteriLumen's Lumicide(TM) platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare.

LED Supply Co. is a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls used throughout facilities in North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room and living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France's Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more.

For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com .

Contact Information:
SmallCapsDaily
info@smallcapsdaily.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Applied UV Inc

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

