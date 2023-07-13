

New York, July 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC ("Ascendiant") initiates equity research coverage on Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa" or the "Company"). Click Here (on Society Pass website) or Here (on Ascendiant Capital Markets website) to view the full Ascendiant Capital Markets Equity Research Report. Summary Points: • Initiation of research coverage: SOPA is building the next generation, data-driven, fintech, and e-commerce digital platform in Southeast Asia ("SEA"). Ascendiant initiates coverage of SOPA with a BUY rating and a 12-month price target of $3.50. • US$ billion market potential: Ascendiant believes growth prospects drive approximate billion dollars market potential. • Loyalty platform: SOPA's ecosystem of technology-enabled companies synergistically work together to transform how consumers and merchants interact with one another through generation of customer loyalty, ease of transaction, and revenues for merchants. As more merchants and consumers in SEA register on SOPA platform, more transaction data is generated, and thus presenting more opportunities for creating loyalty from consumers to merchants. • Lifestyle platform: "Leflair" branded online lifestyle platform in Vietnam enables consumers to purchase high-end brands in many categories. Using SOPA's smart search engine, consumers search or review their favorite brands among hundreds of choices in various categories, including Apparel, Bag & Shoes, Accessories, Health & Beauty, Home, Women, Men and Kids & Babies categories. • Digital advertising platform: Thoughtful Media Group's ("TMG") global multi-platform network has executed tens of millions of dollars in advertiser branded content. • Travel platform: Indonesia based NusaTrip is a leading SEA OTA (online travel agent), having connected 80+ million unique visitors directly to 500+ airlines and 200,000 hotels around the world. • Market opportunities: Ascendiant believes that continued strong economic expansion, robust population growth, rising level of urbanization, emergence of the middle class, and increasing rate of adoption of mobile technology provide large and fast growing market opportunities for SOPA. • Revenue growth strong: Ascendiant has modeled high revenue growth in 2023 (+114%) and 2024 (+99%) and thereafter to scale up significantly which should drive improved margins and profitability. • Major acquisition: SOPA's recent acquisition (announced on 07 July 2023 and expected to close by September 2023) of 95% of PT Inetindo Info will significantly contribute to SOPA results going forward due to Inetindo's annual revenue of approximately US$30 million. • Current valuation attractive: Ascendiant calculates a 12-month price target for shares of Society Pass to be $3.50 based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price. About Society Pass Inc. Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam's leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla G lobal , a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; and Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines. For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

