  • Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 14:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Corinium
Rub Shoulders with Singapore's Data Architecture Experts this September

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium is excited to announce the launch of a new event Data Architecture Singapore in September.


Don't miss this amazing opportunity to accelerate your strategic organisational outcomes. Get inspired, make new connections, and don't miss out on this industry gathering.

Reasons to join the event:
- Level up your career with advice from renowned data leaders.
- Hear local case studies and how challenges were overcome.
- Enjoy the strategic focus to support the leading minds in Data Architecture across Singapore.
- Get a glimpse at some of the latest technologies pushing the future of scalable and flexible Data Architecture.

Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa is hosting Data Architecture leaders from Singapore's biggest and most established companies such as Bank of Singapore, GovTech Singapore, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, Keppel Corporation Limited, and many more.

Corinium connects C-Suite executives in the Data, Analytics and InfoSec space and focus them into Discussion Groups where genuine progress can be made. Each group is dedicated to the topic of greatest importance to you and includes the most knowledgeable people on the subject.
Register Today!

For Further details regarding this event, visit:
https://data-architecture-sg.coriniumintelligence.com/

Or contact:
info@coriniumintel.com


Source: Corinium
