Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 14, 2023
Friday, 14 July 2023, 12:17 HKT/SGT
Share:
Xtreme Business Enterprises Launches World's First DOT Standard 3+2 STO
-- Provides Clear Record of Asset Legal Ownership with Unique Technological Features, Driving Future Development of Web 5 and Blockchain Assets

HONG KONG, July 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In line with China's 14th Five-Year Plan, which supports Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology hub, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has successively introduced a number of measures to promote the healthy development of Web 3, blockchain assets and smart city initiatives - driving market demand for digital ownership verification.

(Photo caption) Dr. Herbert Lee, Founder and Chairman of Xtreme Business Enterprises Limited (XBE) (fifth from left), Group Chief Executive Officer of XBE, Mr Julian So (fourth from right), Ir. Tony WONG, JP, Government Chief Information Officer (sixth from left) and other officiating guests celebrate the launch of the world's first Digital Ownership Token (DOT) Standard 3+2 Security Token Offering (STO).

(Photo caption) Group Chief Executive Officer of XBE, Mr Julian So (right) and Managing Director of Prosynergy, Ex-SFC regulator, Mr. Louie Lee (left) share insights about the potential, the market trend as well as the future development of the DOT Standard STO.

As one of the leaders in this industry, Xtreme Business Enterprises Limited ("XBE") today announced the launch of the world's first Digital Ownership Token (DOT) Standard 3+2 Security Token Offering (STO). Based on its pioneering DOT technology, XBE's STO will help drive the future development of Web 5 (centralised Web 2 + decentralized Web 3) and blockchain assets.

Unlike other digital tokens, XBE's pioneering DOT uses blockchain technology to record legal documents and smart contracts - providing authentication and legally enforceable ownership over real tangible and/or intangible assets. DOTs can be applied across many different assets and industries, including intellectual property, real estate and memberships.

DOT Standard 3+2 STO provides greater certainty, efficiency and security

DOT Standard 3+2 STO uses the DOT standard to record bond documents and corresponding smart contracts into the Bond Security Token. As such, the token itself becomes the security - allowing token holders to directly hold and control their own assets, while enhancing the certainty, security, efficiency and transparency of security tokens. DOT also eliminates the need for a third-party custodian to hold onto the underlying asset, mitigating risks associated with traditional securities custody.

XBE leverages DOT standard STO to provide a more advanced, efficient, secure and cost-effective alternative to bond offerings. In addition to using the DOT standard, 3+2 STO also includes three professional audits (i.e. Security Token, Legal and Regulatory Audits) and two opinions (i.e. Legal and Regulatory Opinions) to provide greater certainty and security. DOT Standard 3+2 STO fully implements and adopts blockchain and smart contract technologies. The clear record of bond ownership effectively protects the interests of investors, providing a more secure, efficient, transparent and innovative bond offering approach for the capital markets.

XBE's pioneering DOT technology leads bond market innovation

XBE's proprietary technology, the world's first DOT Standard 3+2 STO, is already gaining customer recognition and support. XBE's partner, China Information Technology Development Limited ("China Information Technology" or "CITD", HKEx stock code: 8178) will issue bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million, documented using blockchain technology in place of other documentation tools and implemented using the DOT standard. This technology provides greater efficiency, security and transparency for bond holders. Reducing the risks associated with traditional securities custody, DOT standard STOs are expected to become widely adopted in the future, eventually replacing other form of documentation. Hong Kong is taking the lead in the development of Web 5 applications, helping corporations enhance their brand image and unlock new business opportunities, creating a win-win situation.

Dr. Herbert Lee, Founder and Chairman of Xtreme Business Enterprises Limited (XBE) said, "XBE is committed to promoting the development of Web 2 + Web 3, blockchain assets and smart city initiatives, synchronising the future development of Mainland China and Hong Kong. We are delighted to be using the DOT standard for STOs, which proves that the DOT technology created by our team can be applied to various assets and industries."

Mr. Daniel Wong, Chairman and CEO of China Information Technology Development Limited (CITD) said, "The use of blockchain technology in place of other documentation to issue bonds proves that we can fully implement and adopt the use of blockchain and smart contract technologies through DOT standard STO. We are encouraged to see Hong Kong taking a leading position in this arena."

As the pioneer of DOT Standard 3+2 STO, XBE uses blockchain and DOT technology to effectively address authentication of real tangible or intangible assets. By continuing to innovate and upgrade DOT, XBE aims to apply the technology to more assets and industries, create new value and revolutionise the development of digital assets - opening up new possibilities in Web 5 and consolidating its leading position in the industry.

About Xtreme Business Enterprises (XBE)
Xtreme Business Enterprises (XBE) is a technology group with deep expertise and broad experience in Web 5 (Web 2 + Web 3) and its responsible adoption and implementation by companies in all industries. XBE leverages blockchain and Digital Ownership Token (DOT) technology to revolutionise traditional business models, creating and enhancing the lasting value of intellectual property, including ownership and its rights. XBE is also an efficient venture builder and incubator of new technology companies and new business divisions. XBE has two successful companies that are presently already traded on the US Over-the-Counter (OTC) Markets, including COINLLECTIBLESTM, the world's first DOT company disrupting the arts and collectibles industry, and MARVIONTM, the world's first DOT company disrupting the media and entertainment industry.

To learn more about XBE, please visit www.XBE.com.

About China Information Technology Development Limited (CITD - 8178.HK)
China Information Technology (CITD - 8178.HK) is a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and wholly owns two subsidiaries - DataCube and Macro Systems. The business of the group is mainly providing integrated marketing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, big data analytics, cloud technology, system integration services and data storage to clients across different industries in Asia.

To learn more about CITD, please visit www.CITD.com.hk.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
One More IPO of Legend Capital: Medical Device Supply Chain Service Provider GKHT Medical Goes Public Successfully  
July 14, 2023 16:17 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Charges Into High-speed Double-header  
Friday, July 14, 2023 4:10:00 PM
GA-ASI's Unmanned Aircraft Cross 8 Million Flight Hours  
July 14, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Xtreme Business Enterprises Launches World's First DOT Standard 3+2 STO  
July 14, 2023 12:17 HKT/SGT
ISUZU ELF Adopts Hitachi Astemo Sensing System  
Friday, July 14, 2023 11:53:00 AM
BLUETTI Sponsors Avex Beach Paradise For Solar-Powered Beach Experience  
July 14, 2023 10:27 HKT/SGT
Introducing Indonesia Fintech Revolution Summit 2023: Unleashing the Power of Financial Technology  
July 14, 2023 09:06 HKT/SGT
Yowie Chocolate Celebrate Culinary Arts Month with First Ever Cake Decorating Contest  
July 14, 2023 08:57 HKT/SGT
The 5th Financial Revolution Summit: Redefining the Fintech Landscape in Egypt  
July 14, 2023 08:35 HKT/SGT
Top Cybersecurity Experts to Convene at Kuwait's Premier Cybersecurity Event  
July 14, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
18th Information Security Summit Asia
20   July
Indonesia
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       