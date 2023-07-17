Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 17, 2023
Monday, 17 July 2023, 14:37 HKT/SGT
Source: Corinium
Unlock the Potential of Data for Responsible Growth in Kuala Lumpur this October

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium is excited to announce the launch of Chief Data Analytics Officer (CDAO) Malaysia on 3-4 October 2023.


The data economy is on the rise in Malaysia, with digital technologies and data-driven decision-making playing a major role in driving growth. Corinium's Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) Malaysia will address the latest developments in infrastructure, the ecosystem, buy-in culture, and effective strategies to leverage data and AI as strategic assets.

Reasons to join the event:
- Rub shoulders with renowned speakers and industry peers while engaging with like-minded executives.
- Hear from senior data & analytics leaders as they present case-studies focusing on solving ever-evolving challenges.
- Join the debate and share stories across the data and analytics community from financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, and many other sectors.

Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre will be hosting data & analytics leaders from Malaysia's biggest and most established companies such as MDEC, Bursa Malaysia, Axiata, Pos Malaysia, UOB, Sime Darby Berhad, and many more.

Corinium connects C-Suite executives in the Data, Analytics and InfoSec space and focus them into Discussion Groups where genuine progress can be made. Each group is dedicated to the topic of greatest importance to you and includes the most knowledgeable people on the subject.
Register Today!

For Further details regarding this event, visit: https://cdao-my.coriniumintelligence.com/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Corinium
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

