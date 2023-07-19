Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:56 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, July 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, hosted its inaugural ESG Forum, with the theme "Championing Shared Values and Greater Resilience", marking an important milestone in the Trust's Net Zero and sustainability journey.

Distinguished guests participate in the kick-off ceremony of Champion REIT's Net-Zero journey.

Champion REIT has received tremendous support from a diverse group of over 150 participants from various industries and sectors. This event aimed to provide a platform for participants to engage in dialogues on two pressing topics: 1) transitioning to a Net Zero future, and 2) promoting diversity and social inclusion.



The Trust was delighted to invite industry experts to share their insights through the climate panel "Journey to Net Zero: Aligning Business and Environment Decisions for Green Transition". These included Mr Davis Bookhart, Director, Sustainability/Net-Zero Office of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, who served as moderator for the panel, and Ms Jenny Yeung, Vice President, Citi Realty Services, Citi Hong Kong; Ms Maria Cheung, Chief Executive of Fair Trade Hong Kong; Ms Michelle Leung, APAC ESG Senior Analyst, Bloomberg LP and Ir Norman Cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Waste Management Association.



The Trust was honoured to have Ms Minnie Soo, an Olympic bronze medallist in table tennis, as a distinguished guest for the social keynote presentation. Ms Soo shared her valuable insights and experiences, featuring how fair play in sports regardless of background which truly demonstrates diversity and inclusion. The forum was well attended by tenants of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as ESG practitioners and business partners.



The Trust also announced the launch of the "Green Champion Challenge", which is an incentive-based initiative designed to encourage office tenants' involvement in energy and waste reduction, with the goal of co-creating positive environmental impacts. Additionally, Fair Trade Hong Kong, one of the most trusted sustainability labels in the world, was the strategic partner of the forum. A Fair Trade Bazaar, tailor-made special drinks and light refreshments were hosted to introduce fair trade and ESG principles.



Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "The forum marks a momentous occasion for the Trust to connect all involved for creating shared values. It also offers an opportunity for us to strengthen old bonds and forge new connections with like-minded people who share our ESG commitment to foster the sustainable ecosystem for all."



