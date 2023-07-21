Friday, 21 July 2023, 13:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC Driving Industry Advancement Through Innovation: CITIC Telecom CPC Wins 2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards for First Time and Championship in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest Solving Enterprise Pain Points and Realizing Industry 4.0

HONG KONG, July 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) has been highly recognized and praised by people from all walks of life for years for its "Innovation Never Stops" vision, deep industry expertise and commitment to continuous innovation. CITIC Telecom CPC is pleased to announce its AI-AR Remote Hand Service has won "Tech Company of the Year (AI Application) - Excellence Award" at "2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards" and the Championship of "Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Average Performance Forecast"Award in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest. These awards testify to CITIC Telecom CPC's unwavering core value of "innovation and intelligence", while continuously strengthening its professional expertise and international positioning as a leading world-class DICT service provider.

CITIC Telecom CPC shines in the first-time participation at the "2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards", winning the "Tech Company of the Year (AI Application) - Excellence Award"



CITIC Telecom CPC's Data Science and Innovation Team wins the Championship of "Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Average Performance Forecast" Award in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest

Distinguished awards won by CITIC Telecom CPC in recent months including:

- AI-AR Remote Hand obtained "Tech Company of the Year (AI Application) - Excellence Award" at "2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards" presented at BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference.

- Championship of "Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Average Performance Forecast" Award in the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest jointly organized by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and People's Government of Baoan District in Shenzhen.



First-time Participant and Winner of "2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards"



2023 Business GOVirtual Tech Awards aim to recognize tech industry players who actively fosters digital transformation in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area, and demonstrate excellence in providing cutting-edge products and services. CITIC Telecom CPC brings home "Tech Company of the Year (AI Application) - Excellence Award" for its AI-AR Remote Hand Service, affirming the company's outstanding capabilities in intelligent innovation, continuous efforts in developing new innovations for the industry as well as determination and contribution towards driving industry transformation.



As a reputable award-winning solution in various international and industry awards, AI-AR Remote Hand Service integrates AI and AR technologies with CITIC Telecom CPC's advanced visual technologies and AI algorithm to strengthen data analytics capabilities, enabling frontline staff to have better computer vision ability and enhanced work efficiency through smart AR devices. It also helps field engineers and remote support team to seamlessly work together without geographical boundaries. The service can be applied across different types of industries, bringing easy and efficient work experiences and creating new business values for enterprises.



Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "These awards are a recognition of the ongoing efforts and determination of our team. We strive to develop ground-breaking solutions to help our customers achieve their goals, fully demonstrating the joint efforts of our team in aspiring to excellence and cutting-edge professional technology capabilities. CITIC Telecom CPC possesses top-notch capabilities and rich expertise, and is dedicated to fostering technology and innovation development by leveraging our Group's extensive global resources. We will continue to enhance data intelligence in different industrial scenarios, integrate more advanced big data and computing algorithms, and provide high-quality and innovative ICT products and services to customers from all walks of life. Our team will continue to work together to unleash more possibilities and make greater breakthroughs in technology and innovation."



Leveraging Own Computing Platform to Win Key Prestigious Awards



CITIC Telecom CPC data science and innovation team shines again in AI innovation contests in China. The team has participated again this year in a distinguished industrial data technology contest - the 6th Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest , and took home the Championship of "Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Average Performance Forecast" Award, in recognition of the team's innovative capabilities in algorithms and intelligent applications.



Jointly organized by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), People's Government of Baoan District in Shenzhen and a lineup of renowned enterprises, the Contest attracted 985 universities and 12,000 teams all over China to participate. The Contest is a national event renowned for big data technologies, focusing on national strategy planning and solving pain points and innovation problems in the manufacturing industry.



With years of AI technology development, the data science and innovation team of CITIC Telecom CPC integrated AI and data in this Contest and used multivariate feature extraction strategy to extract nearly 22G data for detailed analysis and processing. The team used proprietary algorithm technology to perform computing on its own cloud platform SmartCLOUD(TM), and built a machine learning model based on hydrogen fuel cell mechanism. The team won in both preliminary and semi-finals, and got the Championship of "Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Average Performance Forecast" Award in the final contest after a thorough explanation and problem solving session with the judging panel. CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to enhance the digitalization of industrial scenarios and develop more AI and business-oriented solutions. In the era of "Digital China" economy, CITIC Telecom CPC helps create new business models for manufacturing companies and unlock the full potential of digital transformation in the Industry 4.0 era.



Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Information Technology Services and Data Science of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "Our corporate vision, Innovation Never Stops, is the driving force behind our achievements. By integrating the powerful capabilities of big data and algorithms, we solve pain points for enterprises while realizing AI potential and business benefits. In the Industry 4.0 era, we are actively creating AI technologies and industry models for enterprises, and continuously developing innovative ICT solutions tailored to market needs to accelerate customers' digital transformation."



Embracing Innovation - Connecting the Future



With the advent of ChatGPT, AI industry has entered into a new development stage. Large-scale AI models are a disruptive technology that is gaining increasing attention from both the market and enterprises. CITIC Telecom CPC has noticed more enterprises in the industry are increasingly deploying AI technology and industry-specific large models, and even enterprise-specific large models. Leveraging its "Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security" integrated platform, CITIC Telecom CPC actively "builds large models exclusively for enterprises", and accelerates model construction and iteration through "small model" scenarios and intelligent applications to assist enterprises in faster implementation. Large-scale models have begun to explode in businesses, and AI has been deployed in thousands of industries with the growth of computing power. Data growth and model complexity are twin issues of AI technology, and data security has become a vital issue. Enterprises must put in place a good security strategy to achieve a balance between innovation and security.



About BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference



BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference gathers leading IT companies and solutions providers under one roof to demonstrate their latest technologies. It is the one and only platform in town to showcase key technological advancements for social and business engagement for the new digital era.



About China Industrial Internet Data Innovation and Application Contest



As a prestigious big data technology contest initiated by The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, this year's Contest was jointly organized with People's Government of Baoan District in Shenzhen, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Dongfang Electric (Chengdu) Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Co., Ltd., TCL China Star Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Alibaba Cloud Computing Co., Ltd. (Tianchi Platform), focusing on national strategy planning and solving pain points and innovation problems in the manufacturing industry.



About CITIC Telecom CPC



We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



