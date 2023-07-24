Monday, 24 July 2023, 17:02 HKT/SGT Share:

2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star program opens for applications from fast-growing, innovative local enterprises

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast and Rising Star program is now officially open for applications. Organized by Deloitte China and sponsored by HSBC, the program identifies and recognizes fast-growing and innovative local enterprises, with a view to boosting development of the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area (GBA), and beyond. Applications close on 24 September and the results will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.



Internationally renowned as "the Oscars for high technology companies", the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program was founded in 1995 in Silicon Valley and takes place simultaneously every year in more than 30 countries. With stringent evaluation criteria and methodology, the program is one of the most objective rankings for technology, media, and telecommunications enterprises.



A sub-program of Deloitte China Technology Fast, Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast (HKTF) and Hong Kong Rising Star (HKRS) were launched in 2017 as a platform for fast-growing, innovative local enterprises from vanguard segments including internet, software, new media, new energy, life sciences, and robotics to promote their market eminence, meet successful peers, and connect with banks and VC/PE investors.



Apart from access to support from Deloitte experts and associated programs, winners of HKTF and HKRS can gain the opportunity to receive wider recognition and policy incentives from local governments and organizations within the GBA, while boosting their talent brand and employee morale. Notable past winners include WeLab, Klook, SenseTime, Lalamove, Prenetics, etc.



Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast Program Lead Partner Philip Law says, "I&T is increasingly essential for Hong Kong's economic transformation and integration into national development in this digital age, and Deloitte is committed to supporting the development of Hong Kong's I&T industry together with government, industry, and academic sectors."



"Leveraging Deloitte's global network of resources, insights, and experience, coupled with the extensive connections and expertise of our strategic partners and supporting organizations, the Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast program has seen 11 winners on their way to becoming unicorns since 2017, gaining visibility, brand recognition, and growth opportunities internationally. We look forward to receiving applications from all fast-growing and innovative Hong Kong companies that aspire to move onto a bigger stage."



Thomas Elliott, Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, says, "Innovation and technology is a major force that will redefine our economic growth model. More support for emerging entrepreneurs in the innovation sectors will build a solid foundation for the future prosperity of our economy and society. Founded more than 150 years ago, HSBC has been banking generations of entrepreneurs and helping them grow their businesses. We are excited to join hands with Deloitte in the Technology Fast program again and we look forward to inspiring more innovative businesses in Hong Kong to aim for success."



HKTF welcomes applications from fast-growing companies and technology firms in Hong Kong with at least three years of business operations and operating revenue of at least HKD2.2 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Companies with a shorter business history can join HKRS by providing a written description of their backgrounds, management teams, core competencies, business models, products, technologies, industries, and market recognition.



2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star



Sponsor

HSBC



Strategic Partner

Hong Kong Cyberport

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks



Knowledge Partner

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology



Supporting Organization

Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund

Beyond Ventures

China Resources Capital Management Limited

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

The City University of Hong Kong - HK Tech 300

Gobi Partners GBA

Greater Bay Area Homeland Investments Limited

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong PropTech Association

Hong Kong X Tech Startup Platform

Internet Professional Association

InvestHK



