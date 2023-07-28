Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, July 28, 2023
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 13:41 HKT/SGT
Source: trescon
World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Presented by Nordek returns to Singapore for 25th global edition
WBS, an event by Trescon, is gathering the region's leading voices in the web3 ecosystem as Asia puts down its marker as the home of blockchain and crypto. Join the countdown! Book your passes now for the most anticipated blockchain event of the year.

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) – #WBSSingapore, one of the world's longest running blockchain events, is back! Taking place on 2nd-3rd August, this eagerly awaited summit will be presented by Nordek, the driving force behind innovation in the industry. Nordek, a leading web3 payment and gaming solution ecosystem, is taking the industry by storm with its recent entry into the Singapore's leading crypto exchange, Coinstore.

With its association with one of the longest running blockchain event, World Blockchain Summit exhibits its commitment to the growth and rapid adoption of blockchain-based solutions. With its wide array of products, Nordek is playing a pivotal role in bringing web3 based payment platforms into the mainstream.

Sharath Ravi, CMO of Trescon, commented," We are excited to have Nordek be a part of the World Blockchain Summit in Singapore. Partnerships like this aligns with our objective to empower businesses with the transformative solutions of blockchain-based solutions. The World Blockchain Summit in Singapore is a showcase of the latest innovations and provides attendees with valuable insights, actionable strategies, and exceptional networking opportunities."

"We are thrilled to showcase NORDEK and its innovative features at the World Blockchain Summit Singapore 2023 and to launch some new products at the event," NORDEK's Raajessh Kashyap, CEO remarked. "Our vision is to build a blockchain ecosystem that is accessible and user-friendly for both businesses and consumers." NORDEK is well-positioned to accelerate the widespread adoption of web3 payments with its technology and comprehensive portfolio of services. WBS will give us the right platform and visibility to bring our innovations to masses."

The World Blockchain Summit has become a leading platform where top industry experts, web3 innovators and visionaries converge to deliberate over latest trends and technologies that are driving the transformative potential of the emerging technologies a step forward. World Blockchain Summit aims to drive collaboration and presents unlimited networking opportunities to its attendees.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of #WBSSingapore, where cutting-edge ideas and game-changing solutions will take centre stage. Engage with leading experts, entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers who will shape the future of blockchain. Unveiling the latest trends and advancements in the field, this summit offers a platform for funding opportunities, expert guidance, and invaluable networking.

Register now to secure your spot at World Blockchain Summit Singapore. Last few discounted tickets are up for grabs, so act fast to ensure your presence at the most thought-provoking blockchain event of the year.

Key Topics Include:

What Web 3.0 means for enterprises

NFT Market Overview: Trends & Opportunities

Bridging DeFi and CeFi

Value Creation in the Metaverse

Looking into the Future of Web3

DAOs: A Business-Building Opportunity

Digital Asset Solutions for Business

Regulation of Crypto Assets

The Big Picture: Market Outlook for 2023

Experience an exclusive exhibition area showcasing ground-breaking projects, dedicated spaces for investors to explore potential deals, and unparalleled networking opportunities with industry icons and pioneers.

To book your passes and gain access to this extraordinary event, visit: https://bit.ly/WBSG-GAINACCESS

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS), a part of Trescon, one of the world's fastest-growing organizers of emerging tech B2B events, demand gen services and more, is a web 3.0 focused events organizer. The management team has over 20 years of experience organizing successful conferences, expos, and summits. WBS works with web 3.0 industry leaders and innovators as advisors to ensure alignment with current market trends and needs.

About Nordek

Nordek is at the forefront of revolutionizing Web3 with its innovative payment and gaming solutions. Through its light speed-fast ecosystem, Nordek empowers consumers and businesses to embrace the potential of blockchain technology. Whether integrating solid codes or crafting tailor-made solutions, Nordek's optimized blockchain platform enables seamless payment and gaming experiences.

Get ready to mingle with our stellar partners:

Presenting Partner: NORDEK

Lead Sponsor: FIRDAOS

Gold Sponsor: PHOENIX, TELESIGN

Silver Sponsor: HUMBL, MILLIONERO, GPTCoin, FUTURECX

Bronze Sponsor: MIMO, ZOKSH

Pitch Partner: U2U FOUNDATION, FLOIN

Exhibitors: SINGAPORE BLOCKCHAIN INNOVATION PROGRAMME, MRMINT, ESPSOFTTECH

Association Partner: WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN ASIA

For inquiries, Contact: comms@worldblockchainsummit.com




