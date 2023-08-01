Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: VFS Global New Premium Application Centre for UK Student Visas Opens at Sunway Resort Hotel in Selangor - UK student visa customers in and around Selangor can submit their application with ease at this new location

- As part of this package, customers will also receive a range of additional services such as courier return of passport and SMS notification

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, entered into a strategic partnership with the Sunway Resort Hotel in Selangor, Malaysia. Through this alliance, VFS Global aims to offer UK student visa services through its UK Premium Application Centre at the Sunway Resort Hotel in Selangor.



UK student visa customers can now book appointments at the Premium Application Centre to submit their applications and enrol biometrics. This partnership will provide customers residing in and around Selangor with a new location option in addition to the existing free-to-use Visa Application Centres located in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.



This is a premium location for customers wishing to apply for their visa in the ambience and comfort of a 5-star hotel. There is a fee of MYR 250 to apply at this location, which includes courier and SMS updates. The fee for this service must be paid online while booking your appointment, before attending the Visa Application Centre.



Jeanne Chan, Director of Commercial, Sunway Resort Hotel, said, "We are delighted to partner with VFS Global for a strategic initiative that offers convenience to UK student visa applicants at our hotel. Through the opening of this new visa centre, we look forward to extending the warm hospitality and exceptional services of the Sunway Resort Hotel and providing customers with convenient access to plan their international travel."



Kaushik Ghosh, Head ? Australasia, VFS Global, said, "The partnership with the Sunway Resort Hotel in Selangor provides additional and conveniently located touchpoints to our customers. UK student visa customers will continue to enjoy the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services at this new location that they do at our Visa Application Centres, as well as experience the comfort and hospitality offered by the Sunway Resort Hotel."



VFS Global has enjoyed a long-standing relation with UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) in Malaysia since 2004, offering UK visa services through centres in Kuala Lumpur.



For more information, please visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/mys/en/gbr.



Student visa applications from Malaysia in 2022 rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, reiterating early recovery in international travel. According to VFS Global, student visa application in 2022 were 4% higher than the volumes in 2019. Applications were 38% higher in comparison to 2021 as many international borders were closed with pandemic-induced travel restrictions and international university campuses operated hybrid schedules.



More than 7,220 Malaysian nationals were issued a Student visa to study in the UK in 2022 (www.gov.uk/government/statistics/immigration-system-statistics-year-ending-december-2022), just shy of pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. Given the travel restrictions in 2020 and 2021, the number of visas issued in this category in 2022 rose by 3,000 and 500, respectively.



About VFS Global



VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 68 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 145 countries. The company has processed over 264 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.



VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone's USD 991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis.



The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.



