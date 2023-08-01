Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 12:29 HKT/SGT
Source: GAT International
Ministries and GAT International Unite to Drive Sustainable Energy at SETA 2023 and Solar+Storage Asia 2023 in Asia, Aligning with Thailand's Carbon Neutrality Goals

BANGKOK, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Ministry of Energy of Thailand, the Ministry of Transport of Thailand, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health, and Trade and Industry of Japan, in collaboration with GAT International Co., Ltd., will organize the executive-level forum "Sustainable Energy Technology Asia-SETA 2023" and "Solar+Storage Asia-SSA 2023" in the field of energy in Asia. The event will be held under the theme "Driving Asia's Energy Transition Pathways to Carbon Neutrality" aligning with Thailand's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

This year, the format of the event will be transformed into the Executive Asian Energy Leadership Forum, targeting energy industry executives, state-owned enterprises in the electricity sector, and large-scale power plant construction companies (EPC) with over 1,000 participants. The forum aims to showcase visions and exchange perspectives on the energy industry, facilitate business networking and negotiations, increase investment opportunities, and attract funding for sustainable energy projects. The event responds to the opening of countries following the easing of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High-level energy executives expected to participate in the event include ministers from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and several energy, economy, and natural resources ministries in ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Laos. The event anticipates data exchange and presentations by international experts from the public and private sectors on various topics, including carbon reduction policies, carbon trading opportunities and challenges, long-term carbon trade relationships, carbon capture and utilization strategies, and ASEAN network integration for sustainable carbon and future energy directions. The focus will be on solar energy and energy storage businesses, which are experiencing rapid growth and development.

Additionally, the event will feature a variety of academic seminars, inviting over 100 leading energy industry experts and speakers from around the world to share visions and provide in-depth information on key topics. This aims to prepare participants to address sustainability challenges. The seminars include the Solar+Storage Forum, which focuses on the latest solar energy technology and innovation trends in Thailand and ASEAN markets, the High-level Hydrogen, Ammonia, and Downstream Options Forum, organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, to explore the role of hydrogen and ammonia technologies in transitioning to sustainable energy systems. The Mobility Forum will provide insights and updates on the latest trends in electric vehicle development, battery technology, electric vehicle charging stations, electric vehicle-grid integration, autonomous driving, and other future mobility solutions for sustainable transportation.

The Advanced Energy Technology & Digital Power Forum, organized by leading global technology companies and energy institutions, will focus on exchanging perspectives on advanced energy technology usage to create low-carbon societies. The Circular Economy Forum, a prominent platform in Asia, will bring together policymakers, business leaders, and experts from around the world to discuss the principles and practices of the circular economy to promote a transition towards a sustainable future.

Furthermore, during the SETA Energy Award 2023 Night, which is an Executive Event, the SETA Energy Award 2023 will be presented. This prestigious international recognition honors individuals and businesses that are leading the way in driving innovation in the energy and electricity sectors. The award serves to acknowledge their significant contributions to advancing energy technology and promoting electricity reform.

The award categories include:
1. Energy Revolution
2. Circular Economy and Resource Management
3. Carbon Reduction
4. Clean Power Plant of the Year
5. Transmission & Distribution Networks
6. Smart Grid
7. Energy Storage
8. Green Building and Architecture
9. Zero Emission Mobility
10. Energy Leadership Executive of the Year

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to engage in Business Matching activities, expanding their business networks while gaining in-depth energy insights from global industry speakers and participants. Prominent attendees include energy executives from international organizations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA), the World Energy Council, the World Bank, PTT Group, EGAT, PEA, MEA, TNB, ENEAC, Singapore Power, ACE, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as top executives from industry leading companies such as JERA, TEPCO, Mitsubishi Power, and Saudi Aramco.

Additionally, the Thailand-Korea Energy Week will run parallel to SETA 2023 and Solar+Storage
Asia 2023, providing further opportunities for business negotiations and partnerships with energy industry players from Korea.

To register for the event and explore more details, please visit: www.zipeventapp.com/e/SETA-2023-SSA-2023

For additional information, please visit the official websites: www.SETAasia.com and www.SolarStorageAsia.com

About SETA

SETA (Sustainable Energy Technology Asia) is a recognized and supported platform by energy policymakers in Asia and the Ministry of Energy in Thailand. It serves as a platform to listen to perspectives and reflections from all energy sectors at the regional and international levels. SETA covers a diverse range of topics, from energy policy formulation to energy usage, presenting in-depth discussions and insights.

It is the largest energy event in ASEAN and connects people in the energy industry, facilitating the transition towards the future of the energy sector.

About Solar+Storage Asia

Solar+Storage Asia (SSA) is a newly established event platform to accommodate the rapid expansion of the solar energy market and energy storage systems, as well as the increasing energy demands.

It showcases various technologies and solutions and is one of the largest and newest solar energy exhibitions in Asia.

For further information, please contact:

Lili Geng
Project Manager
Email: Lili@gat.co.th

Pornpatsorn Chumpol
PR & Marketing Executive Officer
Email: pr@gat.co.th
Phone: +66 94 570 1820


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GAT International
Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

