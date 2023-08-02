Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 22:05 HKT/SGT Share:

SOLANA BEACH, CA, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - JHSF, owners of the luxury brand Fasano(TM), brought the same classic elegance to a pool party like no other at the Grand Opening of Boa Vista Village in Brazil. The residential development, anchored by a six-acre PerfectSwell(R) Surf Pool, debuted the waves and the facilities to a crowd of guests, residents, and celebrities. The venue, situated in the countryside sixty minutes from Sao Paulo, features beach front condominiums, an international spa, retail store, clubhouse, and a beach resort all surrounding a PerfectSwell(R) Surf Pool.

Boa Vista Village Residential Development featuring PerfectSwell Surf Pool

On the same day as the party, the WSL World Championship Tour event in Rio De Janeiro recessed waiting for the ocean to deliver waves. Seizing on the fortunate timing, JHSF flew Olympic gold medalists Italo Ferreira, Carissa Moore, and other pros on a private plane to showcase their talent on the waves in front of a stoked crowd. After the session Carissa said, "It was insane, so much fun, honestly exceeded expectations. I have not stopped smiling, and I probably won't until tomorrow." Italo Ferreira appreciates the training potential, "For those who surf in high performance this is very positive, we can test several different equipment and boards in a short period of time."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq6En8kyN0Y



Partygoers at the Boa Vista Grand Opening Watch WSL Athletes Surf PerfectSwell



"At PerfectSwell(R) Boa Vista we manage to cater to everyone, from beginners to surf champions who are always asking to come and train at Boa Vista." said Eduardo Grinberg, Director of Operations and JHSF Wave Manager. "PerfectSwell(R) waves are the real deal. Everything that happens in nature, happens in PerfectSwell(R)."



"It's been rewarding working with the technical team at JHSF." said Miquel Lazaro, AWM Lead Engineer. "We achieved an amazing result and look forward to working with JHSF on both creative and technical aspects to continue creating the best and most beautiful surf venues in the world."



American Wave Machines is partnering with JHSF on another development project in the city of Sao Paulo, called Sao Paulo Surf Club featuring PerfectSwell(R).



About American Wave Machines



American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell(R) and SurfStream(R) wave technology. AWM develops world class surf facility destinations with proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell(R) and SurfStream(R) are unique in the market and protected by over 50 patents worldwide. Since 2007, over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.



About JHSF



JHSF is a Brazil-based holding company and leader in the high-income real estate industry in Brazil, engaged in real estate development, shopping mall and fashion retail and hospitality and gastronomy. Founded in 1972, the company's main area of operation and investment is in the high-income segment, with a focus on recurring income activities. The company, which has been publicly traded since 2007 and has its shares listed on B3's Novo Mercado, operates in both the Brazilian market and other countries, such as the United States and Uruguay. It was the first company in the Brazilian real estate sector to prioritize recurring income assets, including the operation of shopping centers, an airport, and hotels, in addition to real estate projects. For more information visit jhsf.com.br



