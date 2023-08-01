Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
GPOPlus+ Announces Impressive Revenue Results

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - GPOPlus+, (GPOX:US:OTC) a leading provider and distributor of products for convenience stores and specialty retailers, gas stations, smoke shops, has recently announced an impressive surge in revenues during the fourth quarter of the year. The company reported a staggering 320% increase in its financial performance, marking a significant milestone for the organization.

GPOPlus+ offers a unique technology driven direct store delivery model ("DSD") that is creating both significant increases in revenue as well as improved unit economics with greater efficiencies yielding higher margins. The Company has implemented this program successfully in an initial group 100 retail locations and in process rolling out to their entire retail base. A key component to the service is creating distribution "Mini Hubs" supported by a Regional Hub. Mini Hubs are typically supported by 1-2 drivers that provide fanatical support to a local market, servicing locations as much as once a week. GPOX has already announced the expansion of 5-6 Mini Hubs by year end. GPOX also enables businesses to leverage the power of group purchasing to obtain better pricing and terms for their procurement needs. By aggregating the purchasing power of multiple specialty retailers and other organizations, GPOPlus+ negotiates with suppliers to secure exclusive discounts and benefits for its customers/ retailer.

The remarkable growth in revenues during the fourth quarter can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, GPOPlus+ has been successful in expanding its retail distribution base, resulting in a larger pool of purchasing volume, allowing the company to greatly expand its product offering and negotiate even more favorable deals with suppliers. The company's current focus is rolling out there "White Glove" DSD (Direct Store delivery) to the existing 470 stores where they see a 3x in sales per month per store from $580 to $2120 with new service equating to a $1500 difference per month per store. This provides an interesting upside opportunity as their top line growth is scaling via this initiative.

Additionally, GPOPlus+ has made significant investments in technology and infrastructure to enhance its platform's capabilities. The company has implemented advanced data analytics tools and streamlined its processes to provide retail partner with a seamless and efficient purchasing experience. These improvements have not only attracted new customers and an expanding retail distribution base but also increased engagement and satisfaction among existing ones. The company has focused on building strong relationships with suppliers, ensuring they understand the value proposition of partnering with the organization.

By demonstrating the potential for increased sales volume and long-term partnerships, GPOPlus+ has been able to secure more favorable pricing and terms from suppliers, ultimately benefiting its customers. This expanded distribution base has also allowed GPOX to develop several proprietary products , focusing on high margin CBD and Nutraceuticals. GPOX is also in process of launching direct to consumer on-line sales programs. The surge in revenues is a testament to the effectiveness of GPOPlus+'s business model and its commitment to delivering value to its retail partner s. By leveraging the collective buying power of its diverse membership base, the company has created a win-win situation for both buyers and suppliers.

For businesses, GPOPlus+ offers numerous advantages. It allows them to access a wide range of products and services at significantly discounted prices, resulting in substantial cost savings. GPOX analyses daily sales looking to optimize product offerings to maximize sales revenue focusing on highest performing movers. Increasing revenue for retail partners. Moreover, GPOPlus+ provides a streamlined procurement process, saving businesses valuable time and resources.

Suppliers, on the other hand, benefit from increased sales volume and exposure to a larger customer base. By partnering with GPOPlus+, suppliers can tap into new markets and expand their reach, ultimately driving growth for their own businesses.

Looking ahead, GPOPlus+ is poised for continued success and growth. The company plans to further expand its distribution base and strengthen its relationships with suppliers. Additionally, GPOPlus+ aims to enhance its platform's capabilities by incorporating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling even more efficient and personalized purchasing experiences for its retail partners. GPOX has developed a multi-site replication platform (MSRP) solution to maximize online sales. In essence a powerful backend engine supporting unlimited front end landing pages that become niche sales funnels for GPOX on-line product offerings. While still in a beta launch phase, this potentially could be a primary revenue driver for the Company.

In conclusion, GPOPlus+ has reported an impressive 320% surge in revenues during the fourth quarter, highlighting the effectiveness of its new white glove DSD model. By leveraging the collective buying power of its retail base and investing in technology and supplier relationships, GPOPlus+ has positioned itself as a leader in the industry. With its commitment to delivering value to both buyers and suppliers, GPOPlus+ is well-positioned for continued success in the future.

Reference Links:
https://bit.ly/3Ydm6St
https://bit.ly/3ODoSgA
Full Show Link: www.youtube.com/live/AgFKzrGwjYM?feature=share&t=5472
Downloadable File Link: https://benzinga.wistia.com/medias/oz4t9wipzx
Segment Link: https://youtu.be/dHZTxXGG8Q8
Post-Appearance Headline: https://bit.ly/4762nYO

- SEO Powered Content & PR Distribution. Get Amplified Today. (www.amplifipr.com)
- PlatoAiStream. Web3 Intelligence. Knowledge Amplified. Access Here. (https://platoaistream.com)
- Buy and Sell Shares in PRE-IPO Companies with PREIPO. Access Here. (www.preipo.com/)
- Source: Plato Data Intelligence: PlatoData (https://platodata.io)

About GPO Plus, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX) is a publicly traded global holding company of industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO). The main holdings are HealthGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the Healthcare industry, and cbdGPO, a Group Purchasing Organization for the CBD and Hemp industry.​

Media contact:
GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX)
David Zazoff
dzazoff@mdmworldwide.com


Disclaimer:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements made by the company. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections and statements relating to our research and development plans, business plans, objectives and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as "may," "expects," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "forecasts," "estimates," "intends," and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding GPOPlus Inc. expectations strategy, plans or intentions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and GPOP Plus Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.


