Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 3, 2023
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 12:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Camfil Group
Camfil Announces a Global Information Drive to Support on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Expertise
Camfil provides a global taskforce of IAQ specialists to mitigate the risks and impacts to humans and buildings

SINGAPORE, Aug 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Camfil announces a global information drive to support on indoor air quality (IAQ) expertise. The aim is to share information on haze related to IAQ with knowledgeable specialists to mitigate impacts on human health and risks to buildings. Haze certainly do not respect borders, as seen from the latest wildfire event in Canada. Researchers also talk about the 'smoke waves' phenomenon related to wildfires, with these pollution effects to be experienced for decades to come and now a regular part of global challenges faced.

Furthermore, the smoke produced by such fires contains microscopic particles less than 2.5 microns in size, known as PM2.5 and PM1. Forest fires emit gaseous hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides that react to form ground-level ozone. These pollutants have a long-lasting impact on both air quality and health. Therefore, it is crucial to mitigate the presence of haze in our indoor environments to reduce the negative effects of wildfire smoke.

Access to know-how to address a global issue

Camfil's global drive clarifies actionable support with specialists and information in order to create safer indoor air quality (IAQ) from wildfire air pollution. Camfil's team of experts offers specialized knowledge to help reduce indoor air exposure to haze. For instance, during the recent wave of wildfires across Canada, the unhealthy air warnings had an impact on as many as 110 million people in the United States. Camfil's experts can provide guidance on how to limit exposure to these hazards.

On 7 June 2023, air pollution in New York City was so severe that its air quality rating was one of the worst in the world, second only to the notorious list top, New Delhi, India, due in large part to smoke moving on the winds from Canada. It is also predicted that South East Asia could potentially experience transboundary haze once again this year, caused by regional forest fires, which arise when open burning is used to clear land for agricultural uses, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website.

Wildfires - Camfil taskforce and information support drive

Camfil provides a dedicated global task force with ongoing support, expert know-how and information to our customers and organisations about what should be done to limit pollution exposure. Given the severe impact of polluted air on human health as humans spend 90% indoors, the Camfil taskforce's mission is clear – to provide specialist knowledge and resources to mitigate the impacts on human health.

One strategy to mitigate haze risks is to utilise a combination of carbon filtration to control odour and gaseous contaminants and high-efficiency air filters on PM2.5 particles. Reach out to the support teams to learn more about solutions and best practices.

Dedicated support specialists for all industry segments are available to support IAQ issues related to wildfires. Currently there is taskforce support in over 35 countries.

Chief Airgonomics Officer (CAO) Programme

Airgonomics Training Camfil has implemented good IAQ practices in the workplace by applying an Airgonomics approach. Our customers can connect with over 100 Airgonomics Officers in 35 Camfil locations globally to learn what has been done through practical and actionable IAQ steps, to ensure a healthy indoor air work environment. A training programme developed by specialists, Airgonomics 101, is available for individuals wanting to be the voice of clean air in the workplace - Register here to access: https://academy.chiefairgonomicsofficer.com/learn/register

About Camfil

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centres, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamfilAsiaPacific

Twitter: https://twitter.com/camfilgroup

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/camfilfarrgroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camfilgroup/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/camfilapac/

Media contact

Brand: Camfil

Contact: Ivanna liu, Digital Marketing Ast. Manager

E-Mail: Ivanna.liu@camfil.com

Website: https://www.camfil.com/

SOURCE: Camfil Group




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Camfil Group

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Trescon ABC: Unveiling a Symphony of Innovation and Digital Transformation  
Aug 3, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
JOGMEC selected a feasibility study on the establishment of an overseas CCS value chain in the "Survey on the Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects"  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 12:31:00 PM
Camfil Announces a Global Information Drive to Support on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Expertise  
Aug 3, 2023 12:29 HKT/SGT
Honda to Host "Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023" on December 3, 2023  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 11:25:00 AM
Daniel Gaefke to join Group Management Board as BayWa r.e. plans to triple capacity of wind and solar project development  
Aug 3, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Seven Companies to Conduct Joint Feasability Study on Japanese Advanced CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) Project   
Aug 2, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Kingworld Medicines Expects 1H Profit Increased By 35%-40%   
Aug 2, 2023 21:38 HKT/SGT
Sewio Reports Record-Breaking Fiscal Year  
Aug 2, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organises RESOLVE-2023, an Exclusive International Convention on Insolvency Resolution, in Singapore  
Aug 2, 2023 18:06 HKT/SGT
Seven Companies Announce to Conduct a Joint Study on Japanese Advanced CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) Project
  
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 5:01:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       