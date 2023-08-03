Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 4, 2023
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: KCG Corporation PCL
KCG (SET: KCG) Moves Ahead with Plans for Technological Upgrades and Production Expansion, Fostering Sustainable Growth through Innovations

BANGKOK, Aug 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - KCG Corporation Pcl. or KCG, a leading manufacturer, distributor, and importer of butter, cheese, and consumer products from around the world, has taken a step forward in expanding its investments after being listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). KCG showcases a clear investment plan to increase production and enhance distribution center systems, as well as modernize its storage facilities. KCG aims to develop products and innovations for creating pleasure of food taste in every meal, catering to consumers of all ages and genders, ensuring sustainable growth.

Dr. Watit Tamavimok, CEO and Managing Director of KCG Corporation Public Company Limited ("KCG" or the "Company"), reveals that the Company's shares will be traded for the first time on the SET in the Agro & Food Industry - Food & Beverage under the symbol "KCG." The Company is confident that its long-established and strong foundation will attract investors' interest, as KCG aspires to become a leading manufacturer and importer of butter, cheese, and consumer products from around the world.

KCG has planned investments for the years 2023-2024, intending to increase the production capacity of individually wrapped processed cheese slices from the current 2,106 tons per year to 4,212 tons per year within this year. Additionally, the butter production capacity at its factory in Thepharak will be expanded from the current 18,596 tons per year to 23,261 tons per year in 2024. The Company will also invest in new machinery and upgrade the sterile rooms at its factory.

Furthermore, KCG will invest in the construction and development of the KCG Logistics Park, which will be a state-of-the-art, comprehensive distribution and storage center. KCG Logistics Park will include both frozen and ambient storage facilities, as well as modern and efficient product handling and management, according to the GMP C and GMP D standards, which are European standards. The Company also plans to incorporate automated system technology to fully develop the factories into a fully automated production system in the future. The planned upgrade is expected to be completed by 2024.

Mr. Pichet Sitti-amnuai, President of Bualuang Securities Public Company Limited, a financial advisor and lead underwriter, states that KCG is a company engaging in the manufacturing, distribution, and import of butter, cheese, and consumer products from around the world. The Company is a trendsetter that emphasizes the development of new products and innovations in both butter and cheese products that cater to the lifestyles of modern consumers. Additionally, these products serve as a healthy alternative, aligning with the current trend of health-conscious consumers, particularly in the much growing Western-style restaurants, especially bakeries and cafes. The Company also has a solid production base and investment plans to expand production capacity and implement automation technology to improve production efficiency. We believe that a strong business strategy will drive sustainable growth for KCG in the future.

Released by Public Relations Dept., MT Multimedia Co., Ltd. for KCG Corporation PCL
For further information, please contact:
Yuttachai Praikhanahok (Tle)
Tel: +66 2 612 2081 ext. 125 or 091-736-2866
Email: yuttachai.p@mtmultimedia.com

KCG Corporation PCL, https://kcgcorporation.com/en/ [SET: KCG]


Topic: Press release summary
Source: KCG Corporation PCL
Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Holn Gaming Proves Itself as the Best Esports Club From Lombok, Indonesia  
Aug 3, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
SKYX Announces Over $14 Million (unaudited) In Sales for Partial Second Quarter, Including Sales of Its Plug & Play Products That Are Now Sold on 16 US and Canadian Leading Websites  
Aug 3, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
City of Jyvaskyla, TGR-WRT, and Toyota Mobility Foundation Sign an LOI for Future Collaboration Towards a Carbon Neutral Society  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 6:04:00 PM
Assetwise (SET: ASW) Joins TOKYO TATEMONO in 2nd Joint Venture, Targeting Campus Condo Market near Burapha University  
Aug 3, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
KCG (SET: KCG) Moves Ahead with Plans for Technological Upgrades and Production Expansion, Fostering Sustainable Growth through Innovations  
Aug 3, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Trescon ABC: Unveiling a Symphony of Innovation and Digital Transformation  
Aug 3, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
JOGMEC selected a feasibility study on the establishment of an overseas CCS value chain in the "Survey on the Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects"  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 12:31:00 PM
Camfil Announces a Global Information Drive to Support on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Expertise  
Aug 3, 2023 12:29 HKT/SGT
Honda to Host "Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023" on December 3, 2023  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 11:25:00 AM
Daniel Gaefke to join Group Management Board as BayWa r.e. plans to triple capacity of wind and solar project development  
Aug 3, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       