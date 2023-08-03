Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, August 4, 2023
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Holn Gaming
Holn Gaming Proves Itself as the Best Esports Club From Lombok, Indonesia

MATARAM, INDONESIA, Aug 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Online games are one of the biggest and most exciting craze where many want to become gamers to build a successful career. Holn Gaming is an esports club from Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia. Since founding the club, they have won many local, national and international competitions. One type of esports under the auspices of this club is Virtual Football "eFootball". Having many talented players and achievements that have gone global has made Holn Gaming one of the best clubs in Lombok, Indonesia.


The series of wins they achieved made Holn's game highly respected, and no player dared to go against them to compete in every local competition. All of their achievements come from hard work and perseverance - they practice almost every day.

Victories by Holn Gaming

International Tournament
- 2023 eFootball Open World Championship Finalist in Japan (Holn player Asgard Azizi)
- 2022 eFootball Open World Championship Champion in Online Final (Holn player Asgard Azizi)

National Tournament
- West Sumbawa Regent Cup Champion 2021 (Holn player Asgard Azizi)
- Champion of the 2021 PON XX Papua Athlete Qualification (Holn player Asgard Azizi)
- 2020 East Indonesia Region President's Cup Runner Up (Holn player Asgard Azizi)
- Champion of JCC 1v1 2022 training camp (Holn Coach Mukaram)
- Champion 1 Co-op 3v3 Efootball Pes Euro Cup 2022 (Holn Coach Mukaram)
- Qualification for the 2021 PON Papua NTB PES Athlete Champion (Holn player Pranata)
- Champion Garuda Eleven Efootball Mobile Season 2 2022 (Holn institutional player)

Bad News Coming from Holn Gaming
This year they failed to defend their 2022 world title at the international eFootball Open World Championship.

Holn Gaming players placed third in the group stage, so they did not progress to the next round. In the group stage, Holn Gaming players were in group B with the other entrants, and Holn Gaming played in three games. Opposing team representatives were from Brazil, Tunisia and China.

The results of the first match were against representatives from China: Holn Gaming was defeated. They tied against representatives from Brazil; in the final match against representatives from Tunisia, Holn Gaming won the match, but Holn Gaming dropped points and landed third place in Group B. The match was very tense because the finalists included professional players. Skill and mentality are of the utmost importance, and the Brazilian representative went out to become world champion in the open.

Holn Gaming could send its players back next year at efootball world champion game. And while waiting for the 2024 eFootball World Championship, Holn Gaming and all the players will be practicing.

Holn Gaming is now focusing on all world-class competitions and continues to expand its wings in various online games that are loved by young people around the world. They also frequently share fun tidbits about the game on their social media platforms, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact Information
Arie VJ
Marketing,Holn Arie
management@holngaming.com
+19795759265


