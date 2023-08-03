Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, 4 August 2023, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Armor
Armor Acquires Quantum Security, Further Strengthening Its Position in the Cloud Security and IT Risk Market
This strategic acquisition greatly enhances Armor's capabilities in cloud security and IT risk, delivering advanced solutions to its customers across US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

DALLAS, TX, Aug 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Armor, a leading cybersecurity company providing cloud and hybrid cloud security solutions to businesses globally, today announced its acquisition of Quantum Security, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm that specializes in cloud automation and services. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Armor's capabilities in cloud security and IT risk, delivering advanced solutions to its customers across US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

As businesses continue to move to the cloud, accelerate adoption of IoT and with the continuous advancement of AI, the traditional security measures are no longer sufficient to safeguard organizations. Armor, as a cloud-native cybersecurity company, understands the unique challenges of securing hybrid cloud and offers comprehensive and scalable security solutions to protect critical data and applications while ensuring compliance with security standards such as PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and many more. Quantum Security's expertise in cloud automation and services will complement Armor's existing capabilities and help the company deliver more comprehensive solutions to its customers.

Chris Drake, Founder and CEO of Armor, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Quantum Security to the Armor family. Their deep expertise in cloud automation and services, coupled with Armor's proven track record of providing secure cloud solutions, will enable us to offer more value to our customers and further strengthen our position in the cloud security market."

Luke Fritz, Head of Product and Engineering at Quantum Security, said, "We're excited to join the Armor team and for the opportunity to bring the cloud-native, customer-centric solutions we've built to a broader audience. We're equally excited for the technological opportunities and what we can build together - leveraging both companies' extensive experience developing solutions that simplify security and compliance."

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Armor, as the company continues to expand its capabilities and reach in the cloud security market. Armor's acquisition of Quantum Security expands its global footprint of clients and personnel and underlines its commitment to invest in research and development, as well as strategic acquisitions, to deliver advanced cloud security solutions to its customers.

About Armor

Armor is a cloud-native cybersecurity company providing cloud security & risk solutions to businesses globally. With over 2,000 businesses secured, Armor's cloud security platform offers comprehensive and scalable security solutions to protect critical data and applications. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has offices in the United States, Europe, and now Singapore. For more information, visit www.armor.com.

Contact Information
Armor PR
Armor Corporate Communications
press@armor.com
877 262 3473


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Armor
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GA-ASI Mojave STOL UAS Completes First Dirt Operation  
Aug 4, 2023 07:30 HKT/SGT
Armor Acquires Quantum Security, Further Strengthening Its Position in the Cloud Security and IT Risk Market  
Aug 4, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Holn Gaming Proves Itself as the Best Esports Club From Lombok, Indonesia  
Aug 3, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
SKYX Announces Over $14 Million (unaudited) In Sales for Partial Second Quarter, Including Sales of Its Plug & Play Products That Are Now Sold on 16 US and Canadian Leading Websites  
Aug 3, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
City of Jyvaskyla, TGR-WRT, and Toyota Mobility Foundation Sign an LOI for Future Collaboration Towards a Carbon Neutral Society  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 6:04:00 PM
Assetwise (SET: ASW) Joins TOKYO TATEMONO in 2nd Joint Venture, Targeting Campus Condo Market near Burapha University  
Aug 3, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
KCG (SET: KCG) Moves Ahead with Plans for Technological Upgrades and Production Expansion, Fostering Sustainable Growth through Innovations  
Aug 3, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Trescon ABC: Unveiling a Symphony of Innovation and Digital Transformation  
Aug 3, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
JOGMEC selected a feasibility study on the establishment of an overseas CCS value chain in the "Survey on the Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects"  
Thursday, August 3, 2023 12:31:00 PM
Camfil Announces a Global Information Drive to Support on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Expertise  
Aug 3, 2023 12:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       