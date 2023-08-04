Friday, 4 August 2023, 08:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Erez Capital Erez Capital Announces Additional Venture Partners Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of new Venture Partners.

BOSTON, Aug 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an importanl role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors.



"This fund and its investments will represent the consensus of experts, technology innovators, venture capital, private equity principals and investment bankers who have managed over $100 Billion, and executed over $700 Billion in M&A and licensing transactions," said Michael Benezra, Managing Partner



Erez Capital Public Deck



As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO's, attorney's, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.



VENTURE PARTNERS



Lawrence Lou,

Artificial Intelligence

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)



Mark Hammond

Director New Business TPM

Softbank



Arpit Garg

Investment Banking

Drake Star



Luqman O Lawal, MD

Vice President

Bright Health (NYSE: BHG)



Stefan Mitu

Venture Partner

VU Venture Partners , EY



Kyle Levy

VP of Finance

Phoenix Capital Partners



Jonathan Rich

CEO

Sophia Partners LLC



Darshan Honale

Venture Partner

Global Health Impact Fund



William Grenawitzke

Managing Partner

Bellows Capital Partners



Nicholas Kirk

Lead Investor

Vehiculum Capital



Nadine Samuels, PhD, CPA

Controller, Erez Capital

Assistant Professor of Accounting

SUNY - Canton



Akshit Kandi

Co-Founder

FareMD



Cathy Gent

CEO

Global Investment Corporation (GIC)



Barika Edwards

Partner

Curious Culture



Kayemba Mvula

Founder

Pivot LLC (New Orleans)



Robert Schultz

Adjunct Professor

Babson College



Dr. Anita Gupta

Chief Surgeon | City of New York

American Society of Anesthesiologists to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)



Farouk Khailann

CEO Premium Africa Holdings. Strategic Advisor

The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.



About Erez Capital



Erez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.



Contact:

Noah Ente, Erez Capital

Noah@erezcapital.io



