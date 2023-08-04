Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, 4 August 2023, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Erez Capital
Erez Capital Announces Additional Venture Partners
Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of new Venture Partners.

BOSTON, Aug 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an importanl role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors.

"This fund and its investments will represent the consensus of experts, technology innovators, venture capital, private equity principals and investment bankers who have managed over $100 Billion, and executed over $700 Billion in M&A and licensing transactions," said Michael Benezra, Managing Partner

Erez Capital Public Deck

As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO's, attorney's, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.

VENTURE PARTNERS

Lawrence Lou,
Artificial Intelligence
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)

Mark Hammond
Director New Business TPM
Softbank

Arpit Garg
Investment Banking
Drake Star

Luqman O Lawal, MD
Vice President
Bright Health (NYSE: BHG)

Stefan Mitu
Venture Partner
VU Venture Partners , EY

Kyle Levy
VP of Finance
Phoenix Capital Partners

Jonathan Rich
CEO
Sophia Partners LLC

Darshan Honale
Venture Partner
Global Health Impact Fund

William Grenawitzke
Managing Partner
Bellows Capital Partners

Nicholas Kirk
Lead Investor
Vehiculum Capital

Nadine Samuels, PhD, CPA
Controller, Erez Capital
Assistant Professor of Accounting
SUNY - Canton

Akshit Kandi
Co-Founder
FareMD

Cathy Gent
CEO
Global Investment Corporation (GIC)

Barika Edwards
Partner
Curious Culture

Kayemba Mvula
Founder
Pivot LLC (New Orleans)

Robert Schultz
Adjunct Professor
Babson College

Dr. Anita Gupta
Chief Surgeon | City of New York
American Society of Anesthesiologists to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Farouk Khailann
CEO Premium Africa Holdings. Strategic Advisor
The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.

About Erez Capital

Erez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.

Contact:
Noah Ente, Erez Capital
Noah@erezcapital.io

Source: Plato Data Intelligence https://Platodata.io


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Erez Capital
Sectors: PE, VC & Alternatives, Startups, SMEs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Erez Capital
Aug 2, 2023 08:04 HKT/SGT
Farouk Khailann Joins Erez Capital as Venture Partner
July 27, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
Renowned Physician-Pharmacist Dr. Anita Gupta joins Erez Capital, Bringing Healthcare Innovation Expertise on Board
June 23, 2023 09:26 HKT/SGT
Erez Capital Announces the Addition of 40 Venture Partners and $10M Commitment
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       