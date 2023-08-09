Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 17:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Cairo, Egypt, Aug 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Egypt is actively pursuing a robust strategy to modernise its governmental services and community ecosystem, ushering in a fully digital and data-driven paradigm. This transformation aims to boost accessibility and efficiency in line with Vision 2030's overarching goals.

As Egypt accelerates its comprehensive digitalization across industries, leaders in Digital Transformation seek insights from industry experts to leverage optimal IT strategies.



Technologies like IoT, AI/ML, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity play vital roles in value chains, urging enterprises to prioritise best practices for sustainable growth amidst the current landscape.



Driven by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Egypt's proactive strategy is shaping "Digital Egypt." This blueprint aims for a seamless transition to a digitally empowered society, with pillars of comprehensive digital transformation, skilled workforce nurturing, and continuous digital innovation. These tiers modernise technology, empower citizens with essential skills, and position Egypt as a global hub for pioneering digital advancements.



The 22nd Edition of Digital Transformation Summit in Egypt serves as a hub for dynamic discussions addressing pressing challenges through digitization. With a carefully curated agenda, it features panels, keynotes, Q&A sessions, and presentations. The event focuses on existing and anticipated obstacles, spotlighting innovative technologies for sustainable business scaling.



The summit will cover a wide range of topics including:

- Developing Egypt's digital infrastructure.

- Benchmarking digital Government in strategies in Egypt.

- Industries in transformation : Driving efficiency & resilience by leveraging intelligent automation.

- Shaping the future of digitization in Egypt with cloud.

- Safeguarding organizations from Cyber threats : Securing the digital transformation.



Get ready to hear from these distinguished professionals:

- H.E. Khaled, El-Attar Vice Minister - Digital Transformation, Automation and Administrative Development Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Arab Republic of Egypt.

- Anthony Samir Foua, Head Of Cybersecurity Unit Ministry Of Health And Population Arab Republic Of Egypt.

- Dr. Medhat Nafei, Chairman Arab Alloys Former Deputy Minister Of Supply And Internal Trade Arab Alloys.

- Dawlat Hashem, CIO Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

- Ahmed Beshear, Chief Security Officer AXA Bank Egypt.

- Mohamed Mostafa, Regional Chief Information Security Officer Egyptian Arab Land Bank.

- Germin Abouel Atta, Chief Information Officer (CIO) The British University In Egypt.

- Adham Fouad ElSherif, MBA,CISSP Head Of Network And Security Blom Bank.

- Waseim Mahjoub, Director Of Data And Analytics B.Tech.

- Ahmed Emam, Board Member Egyptian Fintech Association.

- Shaimaa Ismail, Chief Marketing Officer L'Oreal Egypt.

- Ahmed Sabry ElShafiey, Group Digital Transformation Director Hassan Allam Holding.



Who can Attend?

The Digital Transformation Summit, Egypt is open to CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Scientist, Head of Digital Transformation, Head of Data Engineering/Data Science and Analytics from a variety of industries, including Government, BFSI, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics & Supply Chain, Ecommerce & Retail, Oil/Energy and Utilities, & Life Transport & Logistics.



For more information on the Digital Transformation Summit, Egypt, you can visit:

https://digitransformationsummit.com/egypt/



About Exito



Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.



