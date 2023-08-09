Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global U.S. Polo Assn. Climbs to Top 25 of License Global's Prestigious 2023 'Top Global Licensors' Sports Brand Recognized for Reaching $2.3 Billion in Global Retail Sales

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), climbed License Global magazine's prestigious list of 2023's Top Global Licensors and for the first time ever is ranked in the top 25. The multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired brand moved up three spots from 28th in 2022 to 25th overall and is considered one of the largest sports licensors and apparel licensors in the world. The iconic brand was also ranked as the second-largest sports brand, alongside the NFL and PGA Tour.



U.S. Polo Assn.'s strong ratings come off an outstanding 2022, having achieved $2.3 billion in global retail sales, expanding its footprint to include over 190 countries, and ending the year with more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. The brand's fast-tracked digital strategy resulted in websites for more than 40 countries in 20 different languages and the activation of more than 7 million social media followers of the brand worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo is resonating with younger consumers and sports fans around the world.



"I want to personally thank all members of our global team and strategic partners around the world on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn. for their hard work and dedication to our sport-inspired brand," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "To be in the top 25 on License Global's prestigious list and be ranked among other iconic sport and fashion leaders is an honor and a nod to our tireless efforts in executing on our global strategy and aggressive growth plans."



License Global's Top Global Licensors list is a "who's who" of licensing titans, derived from an annual study that "accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, and much more."



To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global's editors do their own independent vetting and verification, by consulting industry sources, annual reports, and financial documents. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $61.7 billion in retail sales, with the third-largest brand, Warner Bros. Discovery, at $15.8 billion, and Mattel, the eighth-largest brand at $8 billion.



About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)



U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.



USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.



Contact Information:

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036



Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994



Gina Digregorio

Head of Marketing, Brand Machine Group

gina.digregorio@brandmachinegroup.com

+44 (0) 7741 635 984





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

