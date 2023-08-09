Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 08:09 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GBA Sandy Barsky Appointed as Government Liaison for the Blockchain & Infrastructure, the Rise of AI Conference

Washington, D.C., Aug 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sandy Barsky as the Government Liaison for the upcoming Blockchain & Infrastructure, the Rise of AI Conference. The event is scheduled to take place on September 28-29, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Sandy Barsky

With an extensive background in the field, Sandy Barsky brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Having worked for decades at the US General Services Administration and currently serving as the Executive Program Director for Government and Education at Oracle, Barsky has consistently fostered collaboration between industry, government, and academia. His dedication to promoting government innovation and transformation has earned him a stellar reputation among his peers.



As the Government Liaison for the conference, Sandy Barsky will play a vital role in inviting government officials to participate in the event. His responsibilities also include facilitating connections and collaborations between government VIPs, officials, and individuals from both government and industry sectors.



The timing of the conference could not be more significant, as concerns surrounding the transparency of artificial intelligence (AI) continue to dominate discussions within government circles worldwide. Blockchain technology, renowned for its ability to enhance transparency, holds immense potential in the development of trusted AI systems.



This conference serves as a platform for addressing these pressing concerns and unlocking the potential of blockchain technology. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the intersection of blockchain, infrastructure, and AI, contributing to the future of innovation in these fields.



Civil servants and members of the press are invited to attend the conference free of charge, recognizing their crucial role in shaping the discourse surrounding blockchain and AI.



Furthermore, a limited number of tickets are available for industry attendees, who are encouraged to secure their spots early.



For more information about the Blockchain & Infrastructure, the Rise of AI Conference, please visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-infrastructure.



About the Government Blockchain Association (GBA):



The Government Blockchain Association is a global non-profit organization focused on promoting blockchain technology within government sectors. The GBA serves as a platform for collaboration, education, and advocacy, fostering the adoption of blockchain to enhance government services and operations.



