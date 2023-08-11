Friday, 11 August 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dazz Cloud Security Remediation Leader Dazz Extends Partnership With Amazon Web Services Dazz joins AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Partner program to accelerate growth in cloud computing market with AWS Sales team

PALO ALTO, CA, Aug 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dazz, the global leader in cloud security remediation, announced today that it was selected to join Amazon Web Services' Independent Software Vendors Accelerator program for its seamless integration with AWS, enabling customers to quickly adopt and scale cloud computing while improving the process of discovering, reducing, and fixing security issues. The ISV Accelerate program helps independent software vendors (ISVs) like Dazz accelerate their growth and success in the cloud computing market through close collaboration with the AWS Sales team. The new partnership builds on the existing relationship between Dazz and AWS, which includes the Dazz Remediation Cloud being available for purchase in the AWS Marketplace, as well as Dazz's recognition as an APN Global Startup.



Dazz empowers businesses to embrace modern development and a rapid shift to the cloud-including greater utilization of containers and adoption of serverless architectures-all with complete code-to-cloud visibility of their environments.



It's a challenge that daunts many enterprises in doing business online: cyberattacks can happen in minutes, but discovering and fixing cloud application vulnerabilities and misconfigurations can take weeks. Dazz enables cloud security and engineering teams to quickly take action by automatically prioritizing critical issues, reducing alert noise, and fixing issues at root causes all in a developer-friendly workflow. Through Dazz, AWS customers will be able to significantly reduce the mean-time it takes to remediate security risks, as well as gain full pipeline visibility into the cloud infrastructure and software development life cycle.



"When customers deploy on AWS, they are able to scale development rapidly," said Merav Bahat, Dazz's co-founder and CEO. "Security teams need a way to keep up and scale their visibility into potential gaps or vulnerabilities across all code, containers, and infrastructure. We are proud to extend our partnership with AWS and empower security and engineering teams to collaborate more efficiently on fixing critical issues, so more time can be spent on building, innovating, and accelerating the business."



About Dazz



Dazz accelerates cloud remediation for security and engineering teams. The Dazz Remediation Cloud maps your code-to-cloud pipelines, reduces your security alerts to their key root causes, and remediates issues right in the developer's workflow. With Dazz, you gain full pipeline visibility, cut through alert noise, increase the value of existing tools, and shrink your risk window by reducing time to remediate. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on Twitter at @dazz_io and LinkedIn at dazz-io.



Contact Information

Tamar Harel

Head of US Office, STLV

tamar@shalomtelaviv.com

+972508879311





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Dazz

Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Daily News, Digitalization, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Dazz Mar 23, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT Dazz Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest More news >> News Alerts