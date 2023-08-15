Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Monday, 14 August 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DECIMAL PTE. LTD.
On 3-Year Anniversary, Decimal Blockchain Celebrates Key Achievements, Transition to DAO
In this article, let's take a look at Decimal's blockchain roadmap, achievements in 3 years, and upcoming updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - It's been three years since the first block of the Decimal blockchain was launched. In this article, we will highlight the key milestones of Decimal's development and the biggest achievements.

Decimal blockchain DAO - DAO structure: NFT marketplace, DEX, stake, staking, blockchain

Development of the Decimal Blockchain

Mainnet launch date - August 1, 2020
2021: 50,000 active addresses, 50 algorithmic tokens, 12 validators
2022: 130,000 active addresses, 120 algorithmic tokens, 27 validators
2023: 190,000 active addresses, 250th position on the world blockchain list according to CoinMarketCap, 261 algorithmic tokens, 76 validators

The Decimal blockchain is based on the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint technologies. It has all the features required for integration of the Internet of blockchains (Web3.0), the DeFi sector, the global DSC update (Decimal Smart Chain) combining IBC and EVM, connecting the two largest infrastructures together.

Already at the time of its development in 2019, Decimal integrated trending solutions that many projects are implementing only now:

- Algorithmic tokens, available to any user. An algorithmically created token can be traded across the blockchain via the Decimal wallet or on the AmpleSwap DEX. And thanks to simple and reliable formulas, the use of these tokens is safe for all users.
- Voting: this allows the community to choose the direction of the project development. According to the roadmap, by the end of 2023, the powers will pass into the hands of the Decimal DAO.
- Multi-signature: provides secure joint asset management.
- Multisend transaction: mass sending of transactions is a convenient tool for marketing campaigns. Want to send your token as an advertisement to 1000 users? No problem, just insert a list of addresses and you're done.

2020:
- The team finalized the API and SDK for blockchain developers.
- The Decimal blockchain wiki was created as an open knowledge base for the project
- Developed a page explorer.decimalchain.com/coins - rating of projects by capitalization (currently 261 projects with reserve capitalization of 315,082,977 DEL ~ $6 million)

2021:
In 2021, the Decimal team implemented:
- Cross-chain bridges in the BSC/ETH network.
- NFT with the storage of the original inside and liquidity, which allows art to be endowed not only with cultural, but also with actual value.
- Infrastructure improvement, updating of all sites and services.
- Listings on exchanges and rating agencies.

2022:
- DSC (Decimal Smart Chain), EVM implementation, smart contracts.
- Integration with MetaMask, Keplr, Ledger, Trust Wallet, Tangem.
- Functionality for automatic burning of part of the commission.
- The ability to burn any token or coin.
- Integration with Third Web.

2023:
- Introduced Decimal DAO, a community-oriented platform for collaboration on projects, sharing resources and achieving common goals in a much more transparent, secure and decentralized environment.
- Release of Decimal DAO White Paper.
- Launch of the 1st DDAO round, a round of 200 million DDAO (~$4 million) completed in five days.
- Launch of DEX AmpleSwap.

Contact Information
Nick Bogorad
BD
pr@decimalchain.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: DECIMAL PTE. LTD.
Sectors: Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District  
Aug 14, 2023 22:26 HKT/SGT
Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District  
Aug 14, 2023 21:29 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Announces that IND Application of SM17 for the Treatment of Asthma was Approved by NAMP  
Aug 14, 2023 21:10 HKT/SGT
Historic Launch of UISC Initiative to Address Climate Impact on Earth  
Aug 14, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
On 3-Year Anniversary, Decimal Blockchain Celebrates Key Achievements, Transition to DAO  
Aug 14, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
ASTI Says Fresh Attempt to Remove 5 Directors Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders to Attend FY2021 AGM on 31 August Instead  
Aug 14, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) - Compelling Valuation; Positive on Organic Growth & M&A; Raises Revenue Targets for 2023 and 2024  
Aug 14, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
"Think Business, Think Hong Kong" coming to Paris  
Aug 14, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Power-up Your Vacations with LAC  
Aug 14, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Power-up Your Vacations with LAC  
Aug 14, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT2023
4  -  6   October
Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       