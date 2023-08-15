Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Pinnacle Group International The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023

DA NANG, VIETNAM, Aug 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023 is delighted to announce its upcoming event. As a gathering of the most influential minds in food security and sustainability, the summit is set to take place on the 29th of August, 2023 in Danang, Vietnam.



This year's theme, "Innovating for Sustainability: The Future of Agriculture and the Food System", aims to highlight the importance of sustainable innovation in shaping the future of agriculture and the overall food system. The summit will provide a platform for leading experts and stakeholders in the field to exchange insights, discuss strategies, and identify solutions for pressing issues related to food security and sustainability.



Speakers at the summit include esteemed figures such as Remi Nono Womdim, Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Viet Nam; Nguyen Anh Phong, Director of The Information Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (AGROINFO); and Hoang Thanh Vinh, Program Analyst at the Climate Change and Environment Unit (CCEU) at UNDP.



The speaker line up also includes Caleb Wurth, Regional Director of Southeast Asia and Oceania for the U.S. Grains Council; Timothy Loh, Regional Director, S.E. Asia & Oceania, U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Singapore; and Vu Thi Khac, Director Of Science and Quality Management Department, Institute Of Science Technology and Environment.



Key topics to be discussed during the summit include:



1. Agriculture's Future is Driven by Sustainable Innovation

2. Managing Risk and Reacting to Volatility: Farmers' Perspective

3. Agriculture's Future: What to Expect?

4. Implementing New Generation Techniques for Commercial Agriculture

5. Reducing Food Loss Amid the Global Food Crisis

6. Climate Smart Agriculture: Stimulating Sustainable Production and Building New Market

7. When Sustainable Aquaculture Comes to The Rescue of Environmental Preservation

8. Smart Commodities - Enabling Supply Chain Traceability from Farm to Fork

9. How is Agriculture Providing a Safe Haven for Investment?

10. Elevating the Sensory Experience: Advancing Taste, Texture & Performance

11. Food Security: Providing Sufficient Safe, Nutritious and Healthy Food for Everyone.

12. Food Inflation and Nutrition Security Situation in Developing Asian Countries.



The summit will be co-located with The 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2023, allowing participants to attend both events for a comprehensive and enriching experience.



For more information about the 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023, please visit https://foodsecure.global



About The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023

The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023 is an annual gathering that brings together global leaders, experts, and stakeholders in the field of food security and sustainability. The summit aims to promote innovative and sustainable solutions for global food security and the future of the agriculture and food system.



