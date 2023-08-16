Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 22:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) / Avi8ted Ventures
Pioneering Synergy of Innovation and Purpose: The Futurist Showcase at the Pierce School Penthouse Featuring Global Cannabis Holdings and Avi8ted Ventures

Washington, D.C., Aug 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The stage is set for a symphony of innovation and purpose as the Futurist Showcase takes center stage August 18, at 7:15 p.m.

Photo by Anthony Hampton


This exclusive event, a convergence of luminaries, will spotlight two trailblazing enterprises -- Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) (https://globalcannabisholdings.lu) and Avi8ted Ventures (https://avi8tedthoughts.com). These visionary companies are poised to reshape industries and redefine societal progress, all against the backdrop of the exquisite Pierce School Penthouse, a residence synonymous with entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking excellence.

The visionary forces behind the Futurist Showcase are entrepreneurs Charlton Woodyard II, CEO of Avi8ted Ventures, and Brock Pierce, the President of the Bitcoin Foundation, whose remarkable journey spans technology, real estate, and social impact. Pierce's commitment to pioneering change and igniting community empowerment finds a fitting home in the profound ambiance of the Pierce School Penthouse. "Brock Pierce is an inspiration to any builder with his ability to make change happen across the world in every industry he touches. We are incredibly grateful that he has opened his home to us for this amazing opportunity to present our mission to the world," said David Luftglass, Chairman, Global Cannabis Holdings.

An assembly of Washington, D.C.'s foremost leaders, policy architects, artistic trailblazers, investors, educators, and catalysts for change will grace the gathering. Hosted at the largest penthouse in the city, The Pierce School Penthouse, this event creates an unparalleled platform for collaborative engagement, fostering the coalescence of ideas and collective growth. The Showcase's compelling mission, empowering individuals to champion change in their communities, resonates profoundly in the context of this prestigious locale.

In an era where innovation and purpose dictate the trajectory of tomorrow, the Futurist Showcase stands as a beacon of transformative potential. From the heights of the Pierce School Penthouse, a space resonating with entrepreneurial verve, this event catalyzes more than dialogue; it ignites a movement.

About Avi8ted Ventures

Avi8ted Ventures is a dynamic and innovative force at the intersection of real estate, technology, and culture. More than a social network, Avi8ted Ventures operates as an experimental ecosystem where the physical and digital realms merge, fostering a sustainable impact ecosystem. By harnessing the collective power of real estate, technology, and culture, Avi8ted Ventures initiates a global movement of change, driving innovation, collaboration, and social progress. As a platform where ideas materialize, pioneers unite, and the future takes shape, Avi8ted Ventures empowers individuals, transitions humans to beings, and facilitates transformative journeys of lasting impact.

About Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH)

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) began in Uruguay as a pioneering force in the international cannabis sector. With a groundbreaking tokenized portfolio of cannabis companies, GCH is redefining the future of this rapidly growing industry. GCH has obtained ownership in 38 companies across 6 countries, all wrapped up into one entity, offering a diversified approach to investing in cannabis. The holdings include everything from a six square kilometer production project in Uruguay, to the top distributor in Brazil, and the largest extraction group in California. With a visionary, forward looking approach, GCH is poised to catalyze change on a global scale by embracing the remarkable possibilities of cannabis. GCH recently underwent its public launch in the Luxembourg market via the STOKR platform, the first registered Security Token Exchange in the European Union. For more info on the launch please check out www.stokr.io/global-cannabis-holdings

For media inquiries, interviews, and additional information, please contact:
Avi8ted Ventures
Charlton Woodyard II
(202) 888-5326
Info@av8t.co


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) / Avi8ted Ventures
Sectors: Cannabis, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Pioneering Synergy of Innovation and Purpose: The Futurist Showcase at the Pierce School Penthouse Featuring Global Cannabis Holdings and Avi8ted Ventures  
Aug 15, 2023 22:07 HKT/SGT
AcroMeta's Laboratory Construction Business Rides on Singapore's Pandemic Readiness Strategy  
Aug 15, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Yuexiu REIT Demonstrates Asset Resilience, High-Quality Assets Enhance Defensiveness, Strong Fundamentals Foster Long-Term Value
  
Aug 15, 2023 18:05 HKT/SGT
Countdown Begins for WCIT|IDECS 2023: Unlocking the Potential of the Innovative Tech Industry and Digital Economy  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ganjar Pranowo driving Indonesian SMEs in Going Global  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Workshop with Evident by Bravowhale Improving Data Traceability  
Aug 15, 2023 11:42 HKT/SGT
Q&M 1H2023 Core Healthcare Revenue stays resilient as the Group focuses on organic growth plans  
Aug 15, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
The 3rd Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023  
Aug 15, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
VinFast And Black Spade Acquisition Co Complete Business Combination  
Aug 15, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Mazhar Majeed Instrumental in Joshua Buatsi Signing for Sky Sports  
Aug 15, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT2023
4  -  6   October
Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       