Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Kingworld Further Subscribed For 2.08% Equity of Taiko Pharmaceutical To Optimize Its Layout of Pharmaceutical Industry

HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingworld Medicines Group Limited ("Kingworld Medicines" or the "Group", stock code: 01110.HK), a leading healthcare distribution company, announced on 15th that the Group plans to further subscribe for the shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Taiko Pharmaceutical," stock code: 4574.JP) at a price of 338.58 yen per share (equivalent to approximately 18.35 Hong Kong dollars). The additional subscription will involve 1,007,500 shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical and representing approximately 2.08% of the enlarged issued share capital of Taiko Pharmaceutical. The total consideration for this transaction value amounts to 341,119,350 yen (equivalent to approximately 18,488,669 Hong Kong dollars). After this acquisition, combined with the previously subscribed shares, the group will collectively totally hold 3,185,900 shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical, representing approximately 6.42% of the enlarged issued share capital of Taiko Pharmaceutical.

Established in 1946, Taiko Pharmaceutical is a renowned pharmaceutical company in Japan, specializing in manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products and infection management (sanitation control) products. A key asset of its portfolio is the famous and long-standing, "Taiko Seirogan" brand, renowned for its effectiveness and over 120 years of history. Since its establishment in 1996, Kingworld Medicine has been the sole general distributor of the Taiko Seirogan in China, significantly contributing to expanding the domestic sales volume of Taiko Seirogan. Notably, in the past two years, there has been a significant 64% domestic market growth in 2022. Over time, Taiko Seirogan has become one of the best-selling flagship product of the Group.

As a leading enterprise in the field of greater health dedicated to the import and distribution of branded pharmaceutical and healthcare products, the Group remains committed to investing in the pharmaceutical and health industry. The increased stake in Taiko aligns with the Group's Fifth Five-Year strategic plan and operational objectives. The Group will continue consolidating its existing business and actively expand its upstream supply chain traceability cooperation with partners such as Hong Kong Foci Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Taiko Pharmaceutical. The Group will focus on building the Longde health industry ecosystem to establish a comprehensive supply chain system within the pharmaceutical and greater health industry, expanding the Group's industry footprint.

Mr. Zhao Lisheng, Chairman of Kingworld Medicines Group, stated, "After Kingworld Medicines Group acquired a stake in Taiko Pharmaceutical in April this year, synergies between the two parties have enhanced operational quality and efficiency. The Group is committed to deepening cooperation with Taiko Pharmaceutical and leveraging this additional subscription to foster mutual growth. After the acquisition, the Group will continue to strengthen its position in the market for Taiko Seirogan, consolidating its brand presence. In the future, the Group will also explore related resources of Japanese herbal medicine to enrich the company's product portfolio and cultivate new avenues for profit growth. Therefore, investing in Taiko Pharmaceutical will assist the company in optimizing its industry layout, preserving and promoting traditional Chinese medicine formulations, and ultimately contributing to public health advancement."

Furthermore, in 2021, Kingworld Medicines invested a 49% stake in and operated Foci Hong Kong in partnership with Lanzhou Foci. During the collaboration, the Minshan brand series of products within the Hong Kong market saw exceptional growth. In 2022, Kingworld Medicines Group acquired Innopharm in France, officially expanding its European market. This increased stake in Taiko Pharmaceutical propels the expansion of the Group's upstream supply chain, promoting strategic synergy across the industry chain and enhancing international brand competitiveness and sales scale.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group Inc Enters Philippines Market and Launches Creator Economy Focused Advertising Platform  
Aug 16, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Ex-Singapore Parliamentarian's Swiss Company Launches Swiss Franc and Euro Stablecoins  
Aug 16, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Impro Precision: Interim results continue to improve, stock price rises amid adversity, and US peer also climbs to new high  
Aug 16, 2023 08:10 HKT/SGT
Kingworld Further Subscribed For 2.08% Equity of Taiko Pharmaceutical To Optimize Its Layout of Pharmaceutical Industry  
Aug 16, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Pioneering Synergy of Innovation and Purpose: The Futurist Showcase at the Pierce School Penthouse Featuring Global Cannabis Holdings and Avi8ted Ventures  
Aug 15, 2023 22:07 HKT/SGT
AcroMeta's Laboratory Construction Business Rides on Singapore's Pandemic Readiness Strategy  
Aug 15, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Yuexiu REIT Demonstrates Asset Resilience, High-Quality Assets Enhance Defensiveness, Strong Fundamentals Foster Long-Term Value
  
Aug 15, 2023 18:05 HKT/SGT
Countdown Begins for WCIT|IDECS 2023: Unlocking the Potential of the Innovative Tech Industry and Digital Economy  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ganjar Pranowo driving Indonesian SMEs in Going Global  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Workshop with Evident by Bravowhale Improving Data Traceability  
Aug 15, 2023 11:42 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT2023
4  -  6   October
Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       