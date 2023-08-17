

Over 3,000 decision-makers will convene in New Delhi on 23rd and 24th November 2023, to explore India's tech ecosystem, celebrate its growth story, and foster innovation, echoing PM Modi's vision for a future driven by technology. NEW DELHI, India, Aug 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Way back in 2013, Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi envisioned "IT+IT=IT; Indian talent + Information technology = India Tomorrow." This timeless statement, etched in the annals of time, resonates anew in his recent clarion call that "this era is a golden opportunity for India" and "the work done now will impact the next 1,000 years." It is with this resolute belief that global future tech events leader Trescon, with its Strategic Partner Cyberverse Foundation, proudly presents the inaugural Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE) on 23rd and 24th November 2023 in New Delhi, India. Image caption: Shri. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Cyberverse Foundation, a Strategic Partner of DATE



Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat and echoing the essence of "Make in India," DATE embodies India's audacious strides in technology. The event heralds a transformative epoch where the future is driven by technology, inspiring innovation for the generations to come with streams like artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, eSports, Greentech, Fintech, IoT, metaverse and more as priorities. Underpinned by the theme "Tech Reimagined: Unleashing the Power of Tech for Good," DATE marries technology and societal impact, encapsulating the essence of Prime Minister Modi's prophetic words. "In the heart of India's digital transformation, we introduce DATE, not just as an event, but as a movement that will shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for our nation. DATE is not only a monumental leap in technology but also a commitment to India's growth story" declares Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon. Trescon, a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, takes immense pride in its close-knit relationship with India's vibrant tech community. With roots embedded in India, Trescon attributes a substantial part of its success to this very community that propels innovation forward. "Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon, emphasises, 'Our roots in India run deep, and the energy of the Indian tech community has propelled us to where we are today. DATE is the embodiment of India's technological prowess and its limitless potential, forging a path that resonates with the Prime Minister's visionary words - "Future is driven by technology." Shri. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Cyberverse Foundation, a Strategic Partner of DATE, perfectly encapsulates the vision, stating, 'Cyberverse Foundation's mission resonates deeply with the ideals of DATE. It's about empowering India's tech ecosystem, fostering innovation, and fortifying cybersecurity. This strategic partnership seeks to build a resilient digital future for India. Amid dynamic initiatives, DATE addresses global challenges through five central themes: Future Tech Frontiers, Green Quotient, Fintech Revolution, Beyond Experience, and To Trust or Not to Trust. The event aims to host over 100 global speakers, across 10 conference streams and 3 stages, with more than 100 exhibitors and 3,000+ attendees, delivering an immersive tech experience. DATE is supported by Indian organisations, including the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Government of Telangana, GESIA IT Association, Gujarat, and Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), as well as international organisations like UAE’s DIFC Innovation Hub, Indonesia’s KORIKA, Oman IT Society, and Intaj Jordan. For further details and to be part of DATE, visit www.datewithtech.com. Media Contact:

Nupur Aswani

Email: nupur@tresconglobal.com

Phone: +91 95559 15156

Website: www.tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

