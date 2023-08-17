Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 17, 2023
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 16:31 HKT/SGT
Fudan and Gotion established the Joint Research Centre for Advanced Battery Technology

HONG KONG, Aug 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 9, the School-Enterprise Joint Research Centre for Advanced Battery Technology of Fudan University-Gotion High-Tech (the "Joint Research Centre") was officially established and licensed in Jiangwan Campus of Fudan University. According to the agreement, both parties will carry out joint R&D and exchange on the projects of advanced materials and battery technologies such as sodium-ion batteries, thermal insulation materials and LMFP materials. Ma Yugang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, an assistant to the president of Fudan University and the dean of the Institute of Science and Technology, and Cheng Qian, the executive president of international business of Gotion High-Tech, unveiled the Joint Research Centre on behalf of both parties. Chu Junhao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the dean of the Institute of Optoelectronic, Fudan University, said that this was meaningful and powerful cooperation and it was expected that the Joint Research Centre could become a source of original innovation of advanced battery technology and an "incubator" for high-level application-oriented talents in China.

Ma Yugang (right rear), an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, an assistant to the president of Fudan University and the dean of Institute of Science and Technology, and Cheng Qian (left rear), the executive president of international business of Gotion High-tech, witnessed the establishment of the Joint Research Centre

Ma Yugang (right), an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, an assistant to the president of Fudan University and the dean of Institute of Science and Technology, and Cheng Qian (left), the executive president of international business of Gotion High-tech, unveiled the Joint Research Centre

Ma Yugang (first from the left), an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Chu Junhao (first from the right) awarded letters of appointment to the heads of the Joint Research Centre

Group photo of guests of the ceremony of contract signing and unveiling and academic seminar

The cooperation between Gotion High-tech and Fudan University started in August 2022. Dr. Zhang Ya, the president of the Tsukuba Research Institute of Gotion High-tech, made a report on the construction of the Joint Research Centre on site. Over the past year of cooperation, the project teams of the Joint Research Centre have regularly carried out in-depth exchange and cooperation on topics such as anode and cathode materials of sodium-ion batteries, research and development of pre-lithiation technology, development of thermal insulation materials, research and development of LMFP materials, and development of high-security and high-performance composite cathode materials. "At present, our multiple R&D projects are progressing smoothly, and some have even achieved breakthroughs."

Professor Li Wenwu of the Institute of Optoelectronics, Fudan University is one of the responsible persons of the Joint Research Centre. Li Wenwu introduced that both parties will give full play to their respective advantages in scientific research and market application, and share resources such as R&D platforms and personnel. Fudan will assist Gotion in solving vital technical problems in development, support Gotion in carrying out exploratory and practical research combining cutting-edge scientific and actual market demands, and jointly promote related technological innovation and industrialization such as energy storage conversion, advanced battery technology, digital energy and new material development.

Jing Yong, General Manager of the Science and Technology Park of Fudan University, said that the Science and Technology Park, as one of the tripartite cooperation, connects the university at one end and faces the enterprise at the other end, actively plays the role of a bridge, participates in the construction of the Joint Research Centre, provides space, facilities, personnel and other supporting services for both the university and the enterprise, and fully supports the university and the enterprise in jointly carrying out collaborative innovation from basic research to key technology research and development and integrated application in scientific frontiers and high technology field.

Dr. Cheng Qian, the executive president of international business of Gotion High-tech, said that the establishment of the Joint Research Centre was a milestone for Gotion High-tech to actively cooperate with the world-class university. "We are very looking forward to the prospect that through this project of the Joint Research Centre, both parties can have in-depth exchanges and complement each other's advantages in resource sharing, technology research and development, talent training and other aspects", so as to provide support for the industrialization of basic scientific research of Fudan with the power of Gotion and empower Gotion High-tech to make progress in power battery technology with the talent of Fudan.

As the consultant director of the Joint Research Centre, Chu Junhao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the dean of the Institute of Optoelectronics, Fudan University, proposed three requests to the Joint Research Centre. Firstly, we shall deliver results. We hope that the research on energy storage technology by both parties can promote the development of a new energy industry, and hope to jointly develop new materials and new technologies to promote industrial development; secondly, we shall develop talents. Talents of the enterprise and Fudan can flow in both directions for further study and provide more talent reserves for the development of the new energy industry; thirdly, we shall accumulate experience. We hope that this innovative university-enterprise cooperation can make substantial contributions to the basic scientific research of Fudan and the battery technology progress of Gotion High-tech.

Ma Yugang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, an assistant to the president of Fudan University and the dean of the Institute of Science and Technology, said that the establishment of the School-Enterprise Joint Research Centre for Advanced Battery Technology by Fudan and Gotion was a specific reflection of the implementation of the national innovation-driven development strategy, which was conducive to accelerating technological innovation and achievement transformation of Fudan University. "I believe that under the leadership and support of Fudan University and Gotion High-tech, the Joint Research Centre will become an important industry-university-research base for gathering and cultivating outstanding scientific and technological talents and carrying out high-level academic exchanges. Through the joint efforts of the research teams of both parties to organize high-level basic research and applied technology research, we will continue to produce high-quality and high-level scientific research achievements, so as to make greater contributions to the sustainable development of China's battery technology and scientific and technological innovation of national green energy!"

In the afternoon of the day, a number of professors, experts and scholars from the Department of Chemistry, Institute of Optoelectronics, Department of Materials Science, School of Microelectronics and School of Information Science and Technology of Fudan University conducted academic exchanges and discussions on cutting-edge topics such as all-solid-state batteries, solar cells, new sodium-ion batteries and LMFP cathode materials on site.


