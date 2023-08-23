Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: IEXS IEXS Won the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' Award The list of the winners of the WikiEXPO Asia Financial Expo, hosted by WIKIEXPO, was recently announced. Once more, IEXS won the "Best Forex Broker 2023" award.

SINGAPORE, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - IEXS recently won the "Best Forex Broker 2023" award at the WikiEXPO Asia Finance Expo hosted by WIKIEXPO. This is just the latest accolade in a string of awards for the international broker, including "Best Forex FinTech Broker 2022" and "Fastest Growing Broker 2021".



IEXS values both global and regional recognition, with awards in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Asia providing valuable marketing opportunities to further the brand's presence.



IEXS is currently in a period of high growth and rapid development, providing customers with the highest quality of fintech-driven services. Over the years, the company has earned numerous awards and honors, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction.



IEXS has been particularly recognized for its efforts to independently innovate its product offerings, including CFDs on its platform, as well as its continuous striving to improve transaction execution speeds and the user experience within its platforms. As a leader in the Forex brokerage and CFDs industry, IEXS is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve by utilizing innovative technology that meets the ever-changing needs of its clients.



IEXS



IEXS is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence, offering customer support in over seven languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. IEXS is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). IEXS is also licensed by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTrac) and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (IEXS Website: www.iexs.com)



