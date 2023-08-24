Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: 3Sixty Global Logistics
3Sixty Global Logistics Launches New Website to Revolutionize Logistics Solutions
Australia's top freight forwarder reinforces its commitment to meticulous customer service and personalized freight forwarding solutions across the globe.

SYDNEY, AU, Aug 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - 3Sixty Global Logistics announces the launch of its new website, showcasing the company's demonstrated success in offering comprehensive and personalized logistics solutions tailored to each global customer's unique challenges.


3Sixty Global Logistics, the top freight forwarder in Australia, has the singular mission of delivering extraordinary customer service, an aspect that founder Tom Kalabalikis feels has been missing in the logistics industry.

"Every company encounters unique logistic hurdles, and an inside-the-box solution simply doesn't cut it," Tom said. "We form strategic partnerships with clients to understand their enterprise-specific requirements, which enables us to deliver exceptional results."

3Sixty Global Logistics identifies each client's unique challenges in the often volatile landscape of international logistics, infusing innovative ideas with tried-and-true customer service traits - reliability, customisation, and professionalism.

"We firmly believe in the significance of individual relationships. 3Sixty Logistics sees clients as pivotal partners rather than mere numbers on a spreadsheet," Tom said. "We go beyond conventional inside-of-the-box thinking to offer tailor-made, cost-effective, and seamless solutions that our clients can rely on."

3Sixty Global Logistics operates in several industries, including agriculture and food, automotive, electronics supply chain, fashion, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, and retail, utilizing air, rail, road, and sea freight to meet all import, export, and cross-trade needs.

With expertise in customs brokerage, project logistics, and supply chain management, 3Sixty Global Logistics offers a wide range of services to cover every need, including:

- Dangerous goods handling
- Temperature-controlled logistics
- E-commerce logistics
- Cargo insurance
- Project logistics
- Warehousing and distribution
- Supply chain management
- Customs clearance
- Rail freight
- Road freight
- Sea freight
- Air freight
- International freight forwarding

With 3Sixty's customer-focused approach, businesses of every scale can access innovative, efficient, and personalized logistic solutions, from traditional freight forwarding services to e-commerce logistics.

"In an era where logistics companies often treat clients as simply a number, 3Sixty Global Logistics redefines the narrative with an offering that reinvents the customer-service experience and considerably enhances the freight forwarding processes," Tom said.

3Sixty Global Logistics provides around-the-clock customer service to ensure that every aspect of a company's logistics operations is handled meticulously. The company utilizes innovative custom solutions to meet specific requirements, pioneering a new paradigm in the logistics industry that sets them apart and amplifies their position in the complex world of logistics.

Freight forwarder Australia 3Sixty Global Logistics is a go-to partner and dedicated team that understands the complexities of logistics and provides reliable, efficient, and personalized solutions.

About 3Sixty Global Logistics

Established in 2017, 3Sixty Global Logistics aims to set new standards in Australia's logistics and freight forwarding industry. They view their clients as individuals, not just businesses, each with unique logistical needs. Staffed by top industry experts, 3Sixty Global Logistics offers innovative solutions that push logistical boundaries. They aim to provide exceptional, hands-on customer service as Australia's best freight forwarder.

Contact Information
Tom Kalabalikis
CEO
3sixtyglobal@keoch.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: 3Sixty Global Logistics
Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
As International Revenue Soars to $650M with 45% from SEA; Chiratae Expands SEA Regional Advisory Board with the addition of Mr. Puneet Pushkarna  
Aug 24, 2023 16:29 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors' New Energy Vehicle Business Thrives as Product Upgrading Releases Transformation Potential  
Aug 24, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
AWS Approves and Lists Verofax Martech Solution for Brands & Retail on Global Marketplace  
Aug 24, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
Acuver Consulting strengthens its global footprint, forays into the UK Market  
Aug 24, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Pertamina's Innovations Support Energy Transition in Indonesia  
Aug 24, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
Pertamina explores energy cooperation in Africa, supports President's visit  
Aug 24, 2023 14:10 HKT/SGT
Bio-Generative Artist Agoria Concludes Scorpios, Mykonos' $3m Summer Art Program  
Aug 24, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and the Bali Provincial Government launch its "Sustainable Mobility Advancing Real Transformation" (SMART) program that aims to sustainably address mobility issues in Ubud, Bali  
Thursday, August 24, 2023 1:57:00 PM
Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2023 Interim Results, Profit Attributable to the Equity Holders of the Company Increases by 6.3% year on year to HK$58.4 Million  
Aug 24, 2023 13:56 HKT/SGT
Asia HSE Summit 2023: Taking Health & Safety to The Next Level  
Aug 24, 2023 12:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       