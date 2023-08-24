Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 17:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
Global New Material International: Acquisition of CQV Successfully Completed

HONG KONG, CHINA, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Global New Material International Holdings Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 6616.HK) announced that all conditions precedent under each of the CQV Sale Shares Agreements and the CQV Treasury Shares Agreement have been satisfied and the Closing took place on 22 August 2023.

Upon the Closing, the Company holds 42.45% of the issued shares of CQV and is the single largest shareholder of CQV. CQV has become a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the financial performance and position to be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.

As part of the Closing, the Company has allotted and issued an aggregate of 47,106,546 Consideration Shares at the Issue Price to CQV Vendors and CQV. The Consideration Shares, representing 3.81% of the total number of the Shares in issue as enlarged by the Consideration Shares, rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

It has been a business strategy of the Group to seek overseas investment opportunities by engaging in merger and acquisition activities which provide growth potential and enhance the value for the Shareholders. The Directors believe that the Acquisition offers a good chance for the Group to tap on opportunities in and expand its business presence in the international pearlescent pigments industry.

The Acquisition is also consistent with the Group's business strategy and could enhance the synergy between CQV and the Group. Through the acquisition and control of CQV, the Group can leverage the experience, know-how and market presence of CQV, increase its market share, enhance its product offerings and thereby increase the overall competitiveness of the Group.

About Global New Material International Holdings LTD.
Global New Material International specializes in the manufacturing and sale of pearlescent pigment products and artificial synthetic mica. Leveraging unique materials, the company offers an expansive range of over 950 distinct product variations catering to diverse industrial, exterior, and cosmetic applications. Based on its 2021 revenue, the company is known as the largest pearlescent pigment producer in China and the fourth largest globally.

About CQV Co., Ltd.
CQV, the largest pearlescent pigment player in Korea, is renowned for its advanced expertise in producing mica-based products and cutting-edge pearlescent materials, which are applied in industrial, automotive and cosmetic sectors.


Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Chemicals, Spec.Chem
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Pertamina's Innovations Support Energy Transition in Indonesia  
Aug 23, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
Bio-Generative Artist Agoria Concludes Scorpios, Mykonos' $3m Summer Art Program  
Aug 23, 2023 22:14 HKT/SGT
HFR Leads 6G Global Standardization as Co-Chair of the Open RAN Industry Alliance  
Aug 23, 2023 21:18 HKT/SGT
Pertamina explores energy cooperation in Africa, supports President's visit  
Aug 23, 2023 20:38 HKT/SGT
Global New Material International: Acquisition of CQV Successfully Completed  
Aug 23, 2023 17:29 HKT/SGT
Navigating Threats in Indonesia: Insights from the 4th Largest Internet User
  
Aug 23, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
IEXS Won the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' Award  
Aug 23, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Exciting New Chapter Unveiled as YanaTV a YouTube Channel Takes Off Amidst Glitz and Glamour  
Aug 23, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.: Fundamentals Demonstrated Resilience in the First Half of 2023, with Scale Advantages Supporting Product Innovation and Channel Expansion  
Aug 23, 2023 12:02 HKT/SGT
Luzhu Biotechnology Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 23, 2023 11:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       