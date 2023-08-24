Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 15:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
Wuling Motors' New Energy Vehicle Business Thrives as Product Upgrading Releases Transformation Potential

HONG KONG, Aug 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the half-year report released August 23rd by Wuling Motors Holdings Limited (Wuling Motors), the company's revenue in the first half of 2023 was RMB 5.089 billion and its net profit was RMB 12.26 million. It is particularly noteworthy that the company's new energy vehicle (NEV) business saw its proportion rise steadily and also performed well in overseas market expansion, with huge business potential. For example, after launch, a number of upgraded versions of off-road vehicles such as sightseeing buses and golf carts received satisfactory responses from overseas markets.

As the NEV industry develops rapidly, product upgrading and innovation are becoming new driving forces for the future growth of Wuling Motors.

Products Upgraded to Adapt to Market Changes and Release Transformation Potential

Since the beginning of this year, Wuling Motors has accelerated its transformation from traditional manufacturing to intelligent products, intelligent manufacturing and digital services throughout the whole life cycle of vehicles with the goal of strengthening, supplementing, extending and stabilizing the chain. Wuling Motors' core products now cover the entire automobile industry chain, with continuous efforts being made to expedite its transformation towards the NEV field.

As one of the company's main business segments, its component business enters the breakthrough stage in 2023. In terms of new business expansion, Wuling Motors has become a component supplier of, GWM, Foton, Hozon, and BAIC, among others. For further expansion and diversification, Wuling Motors continues to carry out various business expansion plans and promote its components to other customers. Things fare well at present. Lately, a new rear axle product of Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. under Wuling Motors has been applied to GWM's high-end plug-in hybrid off-road SUV models and its production capacity has begun to climb. In addition, the sales of micro integral electric axles have exceeded 1 million units. By closely connecting products with customer needs and designing products based on the logic of technology platforms, Wuling Motors can not only customize its components for a particular vehicle model but also quickly adapt them to more vehicle models. It aims to shorten its development cycle and improve its product reliability to meet the market's demand for a quick new product launch pace. Regarding the power system business segment, Liuzhou Wuling Liuji Power Co., Ltd. under Wuling Motors has impressively improved its profitability resulting from the launch of new products. Moreover, it has also actively explored new markets for its casting products, from which supply of casting products to BYD in quantity has been started.

Despite a host of challenges in its transformation as a traditional enterprise, Wuling Motors tries to meet market needs through overall improvements and adjustments in technology and the industrial chain and to seize opportunities brought by industry changes through early planning. The company is making achievements in its transformation which covers the range of hybrid power systems and new energy power systems. In terms of auto components and power systems, Wuling Motors has transformed its logistics vehicles and special vehicles into electric vehicles or NEVs. In particular, it made a major breakthrough in the NEV market recently. Since it launched its electric logistics vehicles in 2020, it has sold more than 20,000 electric logistics vehicles, reaching a record high.

Wuling Motors have also exported its off-road vehicles such as sightseeing buses, patrol cars and golf carts to new overseas markets such as Southeast Asia, America, Europe, and Africa, winning the recognition of international customers with excellent service, high quality, and customization ability. On August 8, two off-road vehicle models of Wuling Motors officially made inroads into Canada. Previously, it had put its golf carts into the Hong Kong market. Logistics vehicles in cooperation with some Japanese partners have realized mass production and been exported to Japan in quantity. Wuling Motors is committed to providing global customers with high-quality solutions for diverse scenarios such as tourism, leisure, sports, and logistics.

Exploring Opportunities in the NEV Industry

On August 17, the People's Bank of China released its 2023 Second Quarter China Monetary Policy Execution Report. The report points out that developing NEVs is the only way for China to move from a large automobile country to an automobile power, and that it is also a strategic measure to cope with climate change and promote green development.

In recent years, China's NEV industry has been flourishing, driven by the nation's policy support, technological progress, and market demand. China ranks first globally in the export volume of NEVs, with more than 60% of the world's NEVs produced and sold in China. The penetration rate of NEVs in the Chinese market is projected to exceed 60% by 2025, and the market share of Chinese automobile brands is likely to increase to 70%.

This makes Wuling Motors firmly resolute in dedicating itself to the NEV field. Apart from vehicles, the company is also seeking new business opportunities in the component industry chain. In terms of automobile power supply systems, Wuling Motors pursues green and low-carbon transformation and high-quality development. While upgrading its traditional power systems, it is also developing new energy power systems to accelerate its transformation and upgrade towards NEV power systems. As for auto components and other industrial services, Wuling Motors continues to further digitize its component R&D and manufacturing to develop popular high-end component products with advanced technologies and core competencies, as a continuous effort to expand to mid-to-high-end passenger vehicle and NEV component fields. In terms of commercial vehicles, Wuling Motors will seek breakthroughs in high-value-added modification, expand to the market of high-value special modified vehicles and other products, continue to develop the international market, and strive to bring more products to global markets by learning the export models and relevant experience of the United States, Japan, and Europe. It will seize market opportunities to multiply its NEV business.

It is said that Wuling Motors expects to raise the proportion of its NEV business to more than 50% to further accelerate its development. As Yuan Zhijun, President of Guangxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of the Board of Wuling Motors, put it, Wuling Motors hopes to gain recognition and strengthen its development in the NEV market through product R&D and technical reserves, so as to push the transformation and upgrading of the whole group company's component business. Besides further promoting its products to its existing customers, Wuling Motors will also try to play a better role in the NEV field by strengthening its NEV product planning.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
As International Revenue Soars to $650M with 45% from SEA; Chiratae Expands SEA Regional Advisory Board with the addition of Mr. Puneet Pushkarna  
Aug 24, 2023 16:29 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors' New Energy Vehicle Business Thrives as Product Upgrading Releases Transformation Potential  
Aug 24, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
AWS Approves and Lists Verofax Martech Solution for Brands & Retail on Global Marketplace  
Aug 24, 2023 15:10 HKT/SGT
Acuver Consulting strengthens its global footprint, forays into the UK Market  
Aug 24, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Pertamina's Innovations Support Energy Transition in Indonesia  
Aug 24, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
Pertamina explores energy cooperation in Africa, supports President's visit  
Aug 24, 2023 14:10 HKT/SGT
Bio-Generative Artist Agoria Concludes Scorpios, Mykonos' $3m Summer Art Program  
Aug 24, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and the Bali Provincial Government launch its "Sustainable Mobility Advancing Real Transformation" (SMART) program that aims to sustainably address mobility issues in Ubud, Bali  
Thursday, August 24, 2023 1:57:00 PM
Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2023 Interim Results, Profit Attributable to the Equity Holders of the Company Increases by 6.3% year on year to HK$58.4 Million  
Aug 24, 2023 13:56 HKT/SGT
Asia HSE Summit 2023: Taking Health & Safety to The Next Level  
Aug 24, 2023 12:55 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       