SYDNEY, AU, Aug 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SafeSmart, a leading provider of temporary works solutions in the building and civil infrastructure industries, is proud to announce the launch of its new heavy-duty Crowd Control Barrier. This innovative product is designed to meet the revised Australian Standard AS4687.2: 2022, addressing a long-standing issue with the durability and compliance of barriers in the market.



Over the years, SafeSmart Access has identified a recurring challenge among major contractors: the lack of suitable Crowd Control Barriers that can withstand impacts and meet durability requirements for lasting re-use. Although not initially a priority, the release of the revised AS4687 standard in 2022 prompted SafeSmart to take action.



Joseph Lo Presti, Engineering Manager at SafeSmart, highlighted the importance of the 2022 revision to the AS4687 standard: "The 2022 update to the AS4687 standard, temporary fencing and hoardings, has really made things clearer, especially when it comes to wind actions and Temporary Pedestrian Barriers. What's great is that Part 2 (AS4687.2) fills in a gap that was left by the 2007 edition, and that's been a big help in creating our new compliant Crowd Control Barrier."



Addressing a Market Gap



The revision of AS4687 introduced specific stability tests for barriers, leading SafeSmart to conduct a market analysis of available products. The findings were alarming: most barriers available did not comply with the stability requirements of the new standard.



In response, SafeSmart's Engineering Department, in collaboration with Tier 1 contractors in the Building, Civil Construction, and Events space, developed the SafeSmart Crowd Control Barrier. Not only does this product comply with the relevant stability requirements, but it also offers unparalleled durability and sturdiness.



Reflecting on the challenges faced by clients, Alf Dartnall, SafeSmart General Manager, observed, "We've heard the market's concerns, and we've addressed them. Our new crowd control barriers are designed to handle a specific impact load right at the barrier's midpoint. Not only that, we've ensured that the material specifications and design of the SafeSmart Crowd Control barriers meets with the increased durability requirements that our customers have been asking for. It's all about safety and making sure the market has an option in line with the new standard."



Features and Benefits



SafeSmart has now completed manufacturing and testing of their crowd control barriers, with features and benefits such as:



- Compliance with AS4687: 2022: Meets the newly specified stability test requirements.

- Enhanced Durability: More robust and long-lasting than other barriers in the market.

- Visual Aid: The 'SafeSmart Red' powder-coated finish aids in pedestrian delineation.

- Heavy-duty: The design is built for stability with a weight of 18.8kg.



A Commitment to Safety and Efficiency



SafeSmart is dedicated to listening, understanding pain points, and providing solutions that enhance safety, compliance, and efficiency. The new Crowd Control Barrier is a testament to this commitment, reflecting the major changes in the 2022 edition of AS4687, including additional guidance for wind actions, elaboration of test methods, and clear guidance on the design, installation, and testing of Temporary Pedestrian Barriers.



The Crowd Control Barriers are prepared to go out to major projects across Australia.



Health and safety managers and engineers have consistently praised SafeSmart's compliant solution for temporary fencing, reflecting a high level of satisfaction with the product.



Contact SafeSmart Today



If safety, compliance, and de-risking your operations are of interest to you, talk to SafeSmart today. We're here to provide solutions tailored to your needs.



For more information, visit www.safesmartaccess.com.au or contact:



Alf Dartnall, General Manager

Robbie Ooi, Media

Phone: (02) 8844 4500

Email: sales@safesmartaccess.com.au



About SafeSmart:



SafeSmart is a leading provider of innovative height access and edge protection solutions. Committed to safety and compliance, we offer comprehensive products tailored to meet the needs of various industries.





