BRISBANE, AUS, Aug 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to outline important commercialisation progress and sales development of THERMAL-XR(R) powered by GMG Graphene.

GMG Projects & Operations Staff involved in commissioning the first 1000 litre of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE

THERMAL-XR (R) Coating Blending Project | Initial Production & Capabilities



The Company is pleased to announce that it has commissioned its graphene enhanced coating blending plant and it is now operational after making its first 1000 litre blend. This blending plant is expected to have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 litres of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE(R) coating per annum, subject to graphene production, when operating two blends per eight hour shift, 250 days per year. This capacity enables future service growth well into the future.



GMG has also installed laboratory facilities for quality and control requirements and progressing research and development, to extend and enhance the THERMAL-XR(R) portfolio into additional industries and applications.



GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are very excited to commission our own blend plant and to have manufactured 1000 litres of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE as part of our distributor's initial orders, which are subject to in-country regulatory approvals. This is an important step to becoming a globally recognised manufacturer and marketer of energy-saving products."



Since the February 2023 Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell TXR at scale, the Company has intensified sales activities that have resulted in distribution agreements in North America, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea to the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning-Refrigeration (HVAC-R) market. Furthermore, wider potential industries are being assessed including energy savings applications in Data Centres and for Energy Producers e.g. Liquified Natural Gas Plants, where THERMAL-XR(R) has the potential to increase production capacity and energy efficiency.



Important initial and forward sales orders have been received from HVAC-R distributors and these are being reviewed against their market introduction timelines and their local country approvals. The application to the USA's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval of THERMAL-XR(R) with all the supporting scientific testing is to be submitted shortly with a statutory 30-day review period. Given the number of approved graphene material products, the Company is confident of an approval.



Total forward sales orders received to date will be communicated to the market in a forth coming update.



The Company has received and is assessing requests by various parties to be Distributors around the world - especially in Europe and Asia for the HVAC-R market. The Company is also working with various large companies on the potential use of THERMAL-XR(R) in vehicle radiators, solar cells and industrial applications. The Company believes the LNG industry remains a highly attractive opportunity for the use of THERMAL-XR(R) given the large potential economic and environmental benefit it could provide for LNG plants. A testing program with LNG producers is in the process of being developed and implemented.



About THERMAL-XR(R) powered by GMG Graphene:



THERMAL-XR(R) COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.



THERMAL-XR RESTORE(R) is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING



About GMG www.graphenemg.com



GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.



GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.



In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the expected benefits and capabilities of the blending plant, including its ability to produce up to 500,000 litres of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE(R) per annum and that it will service growth well into the future, the developments of extensions and enhancements to the THERMAL-XR(R) portfolio into a wider range of applications, the potential for THERMAL-XR(R) to enable energy producers to produce additional energy more efficiently, the continuous requests of parties to be Distributors around the world, the large comparative benefit the use of Thermal XR(R) could provide for LNG plants, and the timing and communication of forward sales orders to the market.



Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the ability of the blending plant to produce up to 500,000 litres of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE(R) per annum and service growth well into the future, the development of extensions and enhancements to the THERMAL-XR(R) portfolio into a wider range of applications, that energy producers will be able to derive the expected benefits from the Company's products, parties continuing to request to be Distributors around the world, the expected benefits that Thermal XR(R) could provide for LNG plants, and that the Company will communicate its forward sales orders to the market shortly. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the blending plant will not have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 litres of THERMAL-XR(R) RESTORE(R) per annum or be able to service growth well into the future, that there will be no developments of extensions or enhancements to the THERMAL-XR(R) portfolio into a wider range of applications, that parties will not continue to request to be Distributors, that Thermal XR(R) will not provide comparative benefits for LNG plants, that the Company will not communicate its forward sales orders on the expected timeline, if at all, that energy producers will not derive the expected benefits from the Company's products, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 18, 2022 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.





