Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 20:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Academic Labs
Academic Labs Unveils Its Cutting-Edge Edtech Platform, Revolutionizing the Education with AI and Crypto

SINGAPORE, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Kingston Kwek, CVO (chief visionary officer) of Academic Labs, announces the launch of their cutting-edge platform, which will revolutionize the traditional models of teaching and learning via AI, crypto and Blockchain technology.

The Visionary behind Academic Labs' EdTech Revolution

Kwek's vision for Academic Labs finds its roots in the global shift towards online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. As schools around the world closed their doors and education moved to virtual platforms, Kwek recognized an opportunity to reshape the educational landscape.

"Unlike a traditional classroom with teachers in person who are constrained by both manpower and classroom infrastructure, online platforms allow for scalability, with potentially millions of students able to access it cheaply and simultaneously across borders," Kwek elaborated.

Digging deeper into the blueprint of Academic Labs, Kwek shed light on the critical factor of course content. The platform aims to provide an immersive learning experience in AI, crypto, and blockchain technology - fields that are currently igniting the tech landscape with their disruptive potential. The curriculum of Academic Labs is designed to offer a comprehensive exploration into the trending technologies of our time. Students can expect to dive into a wide variety of topics, from Ethereum and Stablecoins to popular Altcoins like Doge, Shiba, and Cardano. Moreover, the platform aims to provide an in-depth understanding of AI applications.

"In our mission to provide a well-rounded education in these fields, we have designed modules on ChatGPT and its various applications, along with other AI applications. We also delve into Ethereum, NFTs, Stablecoins, and selected Altcoins such as Doge, Shiba, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, Sandbox, Solana, among others," Kwek detailed, offering a glimpse into the rich learning journey that Academic Labs is set to offer.

Potential to Transform the Education Industry Using Web3 Technologies

When asked about the potential of Web3 technologies to transform education sector, Kwek painted a compelling picture of a future where Web 3.0 is at the helm. "Students worldwide could utilize virtual metaverse spaces for more interactive and immersive learning experiences, accessing information faster and cheaper, even when geographically isolated," he envisioned. "Their unique educational experiences and preferences could be recorded in a blockchain-stored digital wallet, enabling personalized course customization."

"The course content is in sync with the pulse of the current technological era," Kwek asserted. "We have designed it in a modular format, in the form of easily digestible and engaging videos." Kwek emphasized that Academic Labs' platform has been meticulously crafted to appeal to the broadest audience possible. He said, "The content is primarily tailored to the younger generation, those in their 20s to 40s. However, we've also extended our reach to include older individuals and ambitious teenagers." This inclusive approach, he believes, will be a significant factor in the platform's success.

Kwek emphasized the importance of community engagement metrics, such as those visible on platforms like Telegram and Twitter, for the success of Academic Labs. "A robust online presence, particularly in terms of user numbers and followers, is crucial for the platform's success. Factors like word-of-mouth spread, increased user numbers, and effective sales and marketing strategies will fuel the growth of our user base and followers," he outlined.

In the digital age, Kingston Kwek's ambitious vision positions Academic Labs as a potential game-changer in the EdTech revolution. Harnessing the power of AI, crypto, and blockchain technologies, Academic Labs aims to redefine education, potentially impacting millions of students across borders, regardless of their prior exposure to these technologies. The platform's strong emphasis on accessibility, scalability, and quality content, coupled with Kwek's strategic insights, augurs a promising reimagining of the future of education.

About Kingston Kwek

Kingston Kwek is an seasoned crypto and tech investor in the industry. Leveraging his business networking, cryptocurrency and tech investing experience and an outstanding intellectual background with degrees from Columbia, Wharton and the University of Pennsylvania, Kingston has invested in multiple Web3 technology and AI sectors, including Academic Labs, the leading EdTech tech company, He is also the CVO (chief visionary officer) of Academic Labs.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is developing an AI WEB 3 Education platform that uses its native token ACAD to incentivize content developers to create fun gamified learning content, quizzes and videos focusing on learning English and Blockchain knowledge/programming. Good quality content developers can monetize their work using PUBLISHER NFTS and achieve REPUTATION NFTs from users' feedback on their work.

Media Contact

Brand: Academic Labs

Contact: Terry Tan

Email: Terry@academic-labs.org

Website: https://academic-labs.org

SOURCE: Academic Labs




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Academic Labs

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
B20 India: Pertamina to Develop Bioenergy-Based Fuels  
Aug 29, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Everbright Grand China Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2023 22:38 HKT/SGT
Dynasty Fine Wines Revenue for 2023 1H Increases by 27% to HKD$128.2 Million  
Aug 29, 2023 22:20 HKT/SGT
Flojoy Announces $1.3M in Seed Capital From Flybridge Capital Partners, Boreal Ventures, and BDC Capital  
Aug 29, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Baguio Green's Adjusted Net Profit* in 1H2023 increased by 3.5 times   
Aug 29, 2023 21:37 HKT/SGT
Weilong announced 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2023 20:49 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Unveils Its Cutting-Edge Edtech Platform, Revolutionizing the Education with AI and Crypto  
Aug 29, 2023 20:20 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TE open in September  
Aug 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival  
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 5:53:00 PM
SCIB Reports Q4FY2023 Financial Results with Revenue of RM33.3 Million, Gross Profit of RM6.5 Million and Highlights Growth Opportunities  
Aug 29, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       