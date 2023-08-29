Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 21:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
Baguio Green's Adjusted Net Profit* in 1H2023 increased by 3.5 times
3 consecutive Positive Profit Alerts
Contracts on hand surged to Historical High

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Group", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Period"). During the Period, revenue was approximately HK$1.11 billion, representing an increase of approximately 55.0% as compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in the Group's cleaning, waste management and recycling businesses during the Period. Profit for the Period was approximately HK$21.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 27.0% as compared with the same period last year. Adjusted net profit* was HK$21.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 352.0%, as compared with the same period last year. Gross profit margin was 7.8%.

Business Overview and Prospects

In the first half of 2023, new contracts awarded to the Group amounted to a total of HK$2.04 billion. As a result, the Group recorded a historical high for its contracts on hand of approximately HK$4.56 billion (as of 30 June 2023), representing an increase of approximately 27.0% from approximately HK$3.59 billion as of 31 December 2022, providing strong revenue growth in the second half of 2023 and the subsequent years.

The Group's core business, cleasing services, recorded significant growth in the first half of 2023. Revenue from cleaning services increased by 72.8% to approximately HK$861.5 million, accounting for 77.8% of the Group's total revenue during the Period. During the Period, the Group secured a number of new contracts with a total amount of approximately HK$1,780 million.

The Group's street cleaning services cover a total of eight districts in Hong Kong (Tsuen Wan, Mong Kok, Sha Tin, Yuen Long, Western, Eastern, Sham Shui Po and Tai Po districts), serving a population of approximately 3 million, marking Baguio's leading position in the Hong Kong cleaning services market. The Group's cleaning business cover a wide range of different places, such as airports, sports venues, hospitals, parks, markets, schools, housing estates, and private institutions, demonstrating the Group's strong execution capabilities.

In terms of waste management and recycling business, the Group provided waste collection services to five districts during the Period, including Tsuen Wan, Wong Tai Sin, Mong Kok, Wan Chai and Eastern districts, serving a population of approximately 1.6 million. The Group is contracted by the Environmental Protection Department ("EPD") to handle around 5,000 recycling spots (including plastic, glass bottles, metals and waste paper) across Hong Kong. During the Period, Baguio continued to provide plastic collection services for three districts (Eastern, Kwun Tong and Central & Western) under the EPD Plastic Recycling Pilot Scheme contract. Baguio also provides plastic collection services for Recycling Stations of "GREEN@COMMUNITY" and Reverse Vending Machines, which were introduced by EPD and other institutions in Hong Kong. In addition, the Group also provides collection and management services of glass bottles for Hong Kong Island, the New Territories and Islands District.

During the Period, the Group made impressive progress in providing the Government with Smart Recycling Machines ("SRMs") and a Big Data Analytics Platform. SRMs are now available in different places of Hong Kong, providing the public with a convenient recycling experience 24 hours a day and helping to increase the overall recycling volume in Hong Kong. The Government is proactively considering to increase the number of SRMs to meet the huge demand for recycling arising from the launch of the "Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Charging Scheme" in April next year.

During the Period, the Group was awarded a contract by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department of the Government for the provision of people counting services servicing at over 800 public toilets, aqua privies and bathhouses through the system powered by Time-of-flight and Internet of Things technologies to assist the Government in monitoring flow and optimising service standard.

Last year, the Group was awarded EPD's first contract for using bioconversion technology (Black Soldier Flies) to help solve Hong Kong's chicken manure problem. The project has commenced production. The Group is actively exploring the application of bioconversion technology to food waste, so as to capture enormous business opportunities.

With regard to recyclable food waste collection services, the Group provides recyclable food waste collection services in Kowloon District and New Territories West. Among the total four EPD's similar contracts granted by EPD, the Group has secured half of them, highlighting Baguio's position as Hong Kong's market leader in food waste collection.

For the landscaping services, the Group was awarded a professional tree transplanting contract for the Urban Council Centenary Garden during the Period. In addition, the Group also provides landscaping services to the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Hong Kong Science Park, the Government and a wide range of private clients including shopping malls, hotels and large private residences. For pest management business, during the Period, the Group won pest management service contracts for a number of tertiary institutions, including the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Lingnan University.

Meanwhile, since the launch of ESG+ last year, Baguio has helped clients of different listed companies to promote the "Environmental, Social and Governance" policies, enabling customers to use the Group's sustainable environmental services while supporting green procurement to achieve a circular economy.

Mr. Ng Wing Hong, Chairman of Baguio, commented, "Among the contracts on hand, approximately HK$1.15 billion is expected to be recognised as revenue in the second half of 2023. Adding this figure to the revenue for the first half of 2023 (approximately HK$1.11 billion), we can see strong revenue growth compared to the revenue for last year (2022 revenue: approximately HK$1.79 billion).

Looking forward, with the implementation of the MSW Charging Scheme and the "Producer Responsibility Scheme on Plastic Beverage Containers", it is expected that the recycling market will grow by 2 to 3 times in 3 years. This will directly drive the growth of Baguio's recycling business. The Group expects that the recycling business will become one of its growth drivers. After strategic deployment in recent years, the green technology business achieved remarkable results during the Period. Baguio continued to offer smart city, Internet of Things, big data, AI and biotechnology solutions, and expects its green technology business to become one of the future growth engines. The Government has actively promoted the construction of the Northern Metropolis and Lantau Tomorrow in recent years, which is expected to bring business opportunities to the Group. In the future, the Group will continue to adopt a number of innovative and digitized technologies to enhance and optimize its existing services, increase productivity and further expanding the market share of the Group's businesses, while actively exploring suitable mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures or new business projects in Hong Kong and beyond to accelerate the growth and deliver substantial and long-term returns to shareholders."

For details of the Group's 2023 interim results announcement, please visit the following website:
http://www.baguio.com.hk/en-US/Investor%20Relations/Announcements%20and%20Notices

* Net profit excluding government grants and subsidies

About Baguio Green Group
Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
B20 India follow-on: Pertamina to develop Bioenergy-Based Fuels, toward Energy Independence  
Aug 29, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Everbright Grand China Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2023 22:38 HKT/SGT
Dynasty Fine Wines Revenue for 2023 1H Increases by 27% to HKD$128.2 Million  
Aug 29, 2023 22:20 HKT/SGT
Flojoy Announces $1.3M in Seed Capital From Flybridge Capital Partners, Boreal Ventures, and BDC Capital  
Aug 29, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Baguio Green's Adjusted Net Profit* in 1H2023 increased by 3.5 times   
Aug 29, 2023 21:37 HKT/SGT
Weilong announced 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2023 20:49 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Unveils Its Cutting-Edge Edtech Platform, Revolutionizing the Education with AI and Crypto  
Aug 29, 2023 20:20 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TE open in September  
Aug 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival  
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 5:53:00 PM
SCIB Reports Q4FY2023 Financial Results with Revenue of RM33.3 Million, Gross Profit of RM6.5 Million and Highlights Growth Opportunities  
Aug 29, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       