  • Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: NinjaOne
NinjaOne Delivers Automation Innovations to its Cloud-Native IT Management Platform with its Summer 2023 Release
Company updates its platform with significant automation and visibility enhancements to simplify remote monitoring and endpoint management

AUSTIN, TX, Aug 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, today announced the company is advancing its platform with new automation capabilities as well as providing more visibility into over five million devices used by its customers worldwide.

NinjaOne's Summer 2023 release is based on feedback from thousands of customers who provide support to in-office and remote workforces with the NinjaOne platform. In response, the company delivered major updates across its platform, including significant improvements to increase productivity, reduce errors and improve operational efficiencies for IT managers on the front lines.

Modern IT environments have become increasingly complex as traditional models of working have changed and organizations continue to support remote and hybrid work. NinjaOne's unified platform is uniquely positioned to extend IT's range of operations to all devices and users no matter where they are.

The latest release includes over 30 new features and major product enhancements, such as improved visibility into patching status and endpoint health, a new way to see and report on device information and much more. In addition, customers now have access to more powerful automation capabilities that enable build once/deploy broadly capabilities, allowing customers to automate their IT operations to sustain business performance.

"Our customers continue to serve as the driving force behind our innovations as we deliver new platform advancements that are a direct result of customer feedback," said NinjaOne CTO Robert Gibbons. "With our investments in new automation and visibility capabilities, everything we design and enhance is centered around delivering a seamless customer experience."

"We're huge fans of NinjaOne's patching capabilities and zero-touch patch automation was one of the main reasons we decided to take a closer look at the platform because it's such a time-saver for our team," said Kyle Thompson, Manager of Global Infrastructure Operations at Patra Corporation, a leading provider of IT services for the insurance industry. "The new patching dashboard makes our jobs even easier because now we have clear visibility into OS patch status for all of our endpoints - Windows, macOS and Linux - and we constantly leverage this information to make faster, more informed decisions to maintain a strong security posture."

"NinjaOne's new device search grid allows me to track all device data by easily filtering, adding or arranging device information I need to see on any group of devices at a glance," said Robert Thaller, President, Net-Flow Corporation. "It's a dramatic improvement that makes managing multiple devices effortless while improving operational efficiencies."

This release brings automation advancements that include:

NinjaOne's Software Package Repository - A powerful automation tool that allows technicians to bundle all the actions, helper files and elements needed to run complex software installation workflows into one neat package. These packages can be stored in the Automation Library and easily run anywhere, anytime IT managers need to install software.

Dynamic Script Forms - Allows technicians to insert parameters into a script via a form, making it easy to customize script outcomes without touching the script code. As a result, automated scripts are more reusable, dynamic and easier for front-line staff to deploy.

New visibility features include:

Patch Management Dashboard - Now available worldwide to NinjaOne customers, the dashboard offers a panoramic view of the status of all device patches that are scheduled, running, pending, failed and completed to help IT stay on top of all patching activities.

Device Search Grid - Allows technicians to add and arrange rich device information to easily track all relevant device data in a common search grid. Filters provide a more customized view and allow users to create very granular and targeted lists of endpoints that can be actioned or exported as a report.

Policies by Location - This new feature provides an additional level of granularity and control over how endpoints are managed based on their location. As a result, the need to apply policy overrides at the individual device policy level is reduced, leading to increased productivity and saved time.

For a complete list of all the new features, please visit https://www.ninjaone.com/blog/summer-2023-release/.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years. For more information, or to start a free trial, visit www.ninjaone.com.

Media contact:
Deidre Hart
732.407.1062
deidre@guyergroup.com


