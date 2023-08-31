

SINGAPORE, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Kingston Kwek, CVO (chief visionary officer) of Academic Labs, announces the launch of their cutting-edge platform, which will revolutionize the traditional models of teaching and learning via AI, crypto and Blockchain technology. The Visionary behind Academic Labs' EdTech Revolution Kwek's vision for Academic Labs finds its roots in the global shift towards online education during the Covid-19 pandemic. As schools around the world closed their doors and education moved to virtual platforms, Kwek recognized an opportunity to reshape the educational landscape. "Unlike a traditional classroom with teachers in person who are constrained by both manpower and classroom infrastructure, online platforms allow for scalability, with potentially millions of students able to access it cheaply and simultaneously across borders," Kwek elaborated. Digging deeper into the blueprint of Academic Labs, Kwek shed light on the critical factor of course content. The platform aims to provide an immersive learning experience in AI, crypto, and blockchain technology - fields that are currently igniting the tech landscape with their disruptive potential. The curriculum of Academic Labs is designed to offer a comprehensive exploration into the trending technologies of our time. Students can expect to dive into a wide variety of topics, from Ethereum and Stablecoins to popular Altcoins like Doge, Shiba, and Cardano. Moreover, the platform aims to provide an in-depth understanding of AI applications. "In our mission to provide a well-rounded education in these fields, we have designed modules on ChatGPT and its various applications, along with other AI applications. We also delve into Ethereum, NFTs, Stablecoins, and selected Altcoins such as Doge, Shiba, Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin, Sandbox, Solana, among others," Kwek detailed, offering a glimpse into the rich learning journey that Academic Labs is set to offer. Potential to Transform the Education Industry Using Web3 Technologies When asked about the potential of Web3 technologies to transform education sector, Kwek painted a compelling picture of a future where Web 3.0 is at the helm. "Students worldwide could utilize virtual metaverse spaces for more interactive and immersive learning experiences, accessing information faster and cheaper, even when geographically isolated," he envisioned. "Their unique educational experiences and preferences could be recorded in a blockchain-stored digital wallet, enabling personalized course customization." "The course content is in sync with the pulse of the current technological era," Kwek asserted. "We have designed it in a modular format, in the form of easily digestible and engaging videos." Kwek emphasized that Academic Labs' platform has been meticulously crafted to appeal to the broadest audience possible. He said, "The content is primarily tailored to the younger generation, those in their 20s to 40s. However, we've also extended our reach to include older individuals and ambitious teenagers." This inclusive approach, he believes, will be a significant factor in the platform's success. Kwek emphasized the importance of community engagement metrics, such as those visible on platforms like Telegram and Twitter, for the success of Academic Labs. "A robust online presence, particularly in terms of user numbers and followers, is crucial for the platform's success. Factors like word-of-mouth spread, increased user numbers, and effective sales and marketing strategies will fuel the growth of our user base and followers," he outlined. In the digital age, Kingston Kwek's ambitious vision positions Academic Labs as a potential game-changer in the EdTech revolution. Harnessing the power of AI, crypto, and blockchain technologies, Academic Labs aims to redefine education, potentially impacting millions of students across borders, regardless of their prior exposure to these technologies. The platform's strong emphasis on accessibility, scalability, and quality content, coupled with Kwek's strategic insights, augurs a promising reimagining of the future of education. About Kingston Kwek Kingston Kwek is an seasoned crypto and tech investor in the industry. Leveraging his business networking, cryptocurrency and tech investing experience and an outstanding intellectual background with degrees from Columbia, Wharton and the University of Pennsylvania, Kingston has invested in multiple Web3 technology and AI sectors, including Academic Labs, the leading EdTech tech company, He is also the CVO (chief visionary officer) of Academic Labs. About Academic Labs Academic Labs is developing an AI WEB 3 Education platform that uses its native token ACAD to incentivize content developers to create fun gamified learning content, quizzes and videos focusing on learning English and Blockchain knowledge/programming. Good quality content developers can monetize their work using PUBLISHER NFTS and achieve REPUTATION NFTs from users' feedback on their work. Media Contact Brand: Academic Labs Contact: Terry Tan Email: Terry@academic-labs.org Website: https://academic-labs.org SOURCE: Academic Labs





