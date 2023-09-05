Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 15:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spikes Asia Spikes Asia announces its return to a physical event for 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has confirmed its return to a physical event in Singapore for 2024. Returning in-person for its 37th edition, the event will include two days of content and networking, on 13-14 March 2024, at the Conrad Centennial, Singapore. Once again, the Juries will convene in Singapore to judge the work and set the definitive benchmark for creativity in the region.



Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, said: "2024 will be a landmark year for Spikes Asia, as it returns physically for its 37th edition. We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful event that allows the APAC community to come together in a meaningful way. Through inspiring curated content, networking opportunities and agenda setting initiatives, Spikes Asia will provide a forum to address the most pressing issues creatives across APAC are facing today."



Plans for Spikes Asia will involve a bespoke content and networking programme on day one and exclusive "Inside the Jury room" sessions, which will provide delegates with the insights and trends from the work, in addition to peer to peer roundtable discussions designed for brand engagement. The CMO Growth Council will also return to Spikes Asia and sit at the heart of the event. Day two will be a curated programme of inspiring thought-leadership on the main stage, from brand marketers across the spectrum of Asian creativity. The event will conclude with the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony, which for the first time will include a sit down dinner, as the 2024 winners are announced and celebrated.



As Spikes Asia is being held during Ramadan, there will be on-site facilities provided to delegates observing the religious period including a prayer room and halal certified dishes will be catered during the Awards dinner.



2024 will also see the return of the Young Spikes Competitions and the Spikes Academy, both of which will run in person. The Spikes Academy is designed as a home for the next generation of professionals to grow their potential and learn from industry leaders.



Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Ltd, commented: "For over 35 years, Spikes Asia has served as the region's oldest and most prestigious awards for creativity in marketing communications. We are delighted to be returning Spikes Asia, its initiatives and Awards in person. This year provides us with an opportunity to innovate the event for the future and it is set to be a truly special moment for Spikes Asia."



Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "We can't wait to reunite the industry and bring the APAC community together once again to celebrate and learn from the region's greatest minds. Spikes Asia sets the bar for creative excellence in APAC, and through the body of winning work that our Juries choose, we'll get a unique insight into the creative spirit of the region and the direction the industry is heading in."



Entries for Spikes Asia and event registration will open on 26 October 2023. Further information on Spikes Asia 2024 can be found at www.spikes.asia.



About Spikes Asia



Spikes Asia, the home of Asian creativity, is the region's oldest and most prestigious awards for creative advertising. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between Ascential, the organiser of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publisher of Campaign Asia Pacific.



Spikes Asia celebrates creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region alongside learning and networking opportunities. The Awards serve as the definitive benchmark for creative excellence, marketing strategy and effectiveness in Asia-Pacific.



For more information, visit www.spikes.asia.



About Ascential



Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, events and eCommerce optimisation to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems by delivering immediately actionable information and visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services.



With more than 3,800 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.



For more information, visit www.ascential.com.



About Haymarket



Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket's consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket's portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket's brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car?, Autocar, AsianInvestor and Finance Asia.



For more information, visit www.haymarket.com.



Contacts:



Jaime Ng

Festival Director

Spikes Asia

Jaimen@spikes.asia



Camilla Lambert

Head of Press & PR

Spikes Asia

Camillal@canneslions.com



Tash Naidoo

PR Manager

Spikes Asia

Tashn@canneslions.com



Press Portal:

press.canneslions.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spikes Asia

Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Advertising

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

