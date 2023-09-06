Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: ESG Innovation Lab
Dream Impact and The Executive Centre Launch ESG Innovation Lab
Hong Kong's first ESG community with a dedicated physical space in the heart of Central;
Facilitating cross-sector collaboration between impact partners and the corporate world for impact creation;
Bringing together 120+ ESG & social impact solutions partners in Hong Kong and beyond

HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dream Impact (DI), Hong Kong's leading cross-sector impact ecosystem and platform of social enterprises and impact ventures, together with The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia's leading premium flexible workspace provider, announce the launch of the ESG Innovation Lab - Hong Kong's first ESG community with a dedicated physical space in the heart of Central, at 28 Stanley Street.

The ESG Innovation Lab serves as a bridge to close the gap between social enterprises, impact ventures, and corporates, while facilitating cross-sector collaborations for impact creation. As ESG continues to gain momentum globally, the ESG Innovation Lab will help companies in Hong Kong prioritise sustainable development to remain competitive in the international business community.

Dream Impact and TEC will officially launch ESG Innovation Lab in September in order to support companies in Hong Kong on their ESG journey. Situated on level 28 at 28 Stanley Street, TEC's newest en bloc building in the heart of Central, the full dedicated floor spanning over 2,000 sq ft provides an eco-conscious collaborative space. Equipped with coworking desks, two combinable meeting rooms and a tatami area for gatherings, the Lab offers flexibility for hosting larger consultation workshops or trainings, as well as space for mindfulness. The Lab is an experimental ground for new and forward-thinking ESG initiatives.

The Lab operates on a membership basis, offering Social Impact Partner and Business Partner membership types. Elements such as strategy consulting and solutions matching are part of the memberships. Additional services include inclusive hiring and recruitment, ESG reporting, and Board of Directors training. An active community engagement with extensive programming focusing on creating intentional impact will be a key part for Lab Partners and a wider community.

DI Co-Founder & Chief Catalyst, Dorothy Lam said: "This is a groundbreaking project to bring together 120+ social impact partners in Hong Kong and the corporate world to go beyond reporting and actually implement ESG and impact strategies on the ground. The world is awakening; we need an integrative way of doing business. ESG Innovation Lab is here to demonstrate that using ESG as a framework, impact and purpose can be integrated into your business, your work and your daily life."

TEC Founder and CEO, Paul Salnikow, commented: "The Executive Centre team is thrilled to be partnering with Dream Impact to launch the ESG Innovation Lab. With more than 83% of TEC's 45,000+ clients multinationals, and with over 29 years of experience as Asia's premium flexible office space provider, TEC is uniquely positioned to listen to and address the ESG needs of companies in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific. The ESG Innovation Lab demonstrates TEC's commitment to proactively drive and evolve the ESG agenda. By stimulating interaction amongst companies we want to ensure that TEC is making a lasting impact on our society and environment. The launch of the Lab is all about creating a more sustainable future for our clients, our stakeholders and the wider community".

ESG practices will only become even more critical in the near future. According to a recent survey ( https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MTMzNzcxNTEwNg ) by HKTDC and PwC, over 76% of respondents will increase investments in ESG-related programmes over the next five years. Hong Kong has also taken significant steps to promote and encourage ESG practices. It was recently announced that The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) has proposed mandatory disclosure ( https://www.hkex.com.hk/News/Regulatory-Announcements/2023/230414news?sc_lang=en ) of climate-related risks in listed companies' ESG reports from 1 January 2024, and introducing new climate-related disclosures aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Climate Standard.

About ESG Innovation Lab by Dream Impact x The Executive Centre
ESG Innovation Lab is Hong Kong's first ESG community with a dedicated physical space for ESG collaboration, consultation, as well as implementation in the heart of Central.

Marrying the extensive social enterprise network of Dream Impact with the premium workspace solutions of The Executive Centre, ESG Innovation Lab closes the gap between the social sector and the corporate world. Through cross-sector collaboration and action-driven strategy, the Lab strives to accelerate the development and implementation of corporate-social ESG solutions, and deliver intentional and measurable impact.

www.esg-dreamimpacthk.com
www.partnerships.executivecentre.com/esg-innovation-lab

About Dream Impact
Dream Impact is Hong Kong's leading cross-sector impact ecosystem and platform of social enterprises and impact ventures. Since 2017, Dream Impact has grown from a humble, dynamic community to one of the strongest driving forces in building and growing Hong Kong's impact ecosystem. To sustain, widen and deepen the network's impact, they establish three core pillars of work: Impact Community and Space, Impact Solutions and Consultations, and Impact Capital Services.

www.dreamimpacthk.com

About The Executive Centre
The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia's premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 180+ Centres in 33 cities and 15 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs.

www.executivecentre.com

Press Enquiries

Dream Impact
Anna Demydiuk
anna.demydiuk@dreamimpacthk.com / +852 9295 9740

The Executive Centre
Pebble Lee
pebble_lee@executivecentre.com / +852 3951 9888

FGS Global
Crystal Chow / Kitty Lam
Crystal.Chow@fgsglobal.com / +852 6133 9007
Kitty.Lam@fgsglobal.com / +852 6306 8851



Press release summary
