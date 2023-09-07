Thursday, 7 September 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Rover Metals Corp. Rover Metals Announces Results of Expanded Phase 1 Surface Exploration Program at Its LGL Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Vancouver, BC, Sept 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its release of August 1, 2023, management of the Company, including Mr. James Ingraffia, have completed a successful field visit and surface sampling program at the Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, NV, USA.

Picture of Sample 348420

Summer 2023 Work Program



Management, including Mr. Ingraffia, spent a week in the field this summer at the LGL program. The purpose of the field visit was to orient Mr. Ingraffia with the project as well as confirm previously reported high-grade lithium surface samples at the project, with the goal of starting work on a geological map of the clay body at LGL. Mr. Ingraffia will work with Rover's CEO, in the coming weeks and months, on a Plan of Operations For Exploration and any necessary environmental assessment that may be required under the U.S. National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA").



James Ingraffia



James is a senior lithium geologist specializing in Nevada. Mr. Ingraffia is the founder of Lithium Arrow LLC. He has seven years of experience in lithium economic geology, and is a highly trained specialist in lithium claystone and experienced in lithium brines and pegmatites. He got his start with the United States Geological Survey in lithium brine and claystone geochemistry, in partnership with Pure Energy Minerals before its purchase by Schlumberger. He then characterized the Thacker Pass lithium claystone deposit, from the atomic to kilometer scale, and published the results in partnership with Lithium Americas Corporation and the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. He holds a Master's Degree of Geology, with training in Business Administration, from the University of Nevada Reno and a Bachelor's of Geology from California State University Northridge. Mr. Ingraffia is based in Reno, NV.



Surface Sampling Results



The results of Mr. Ingraffia's surface sampling work is provided in the below table. Lithium grades have been analyzed using a SkiAps 903 Handheld Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy ("HH LIBS"):



Sample ID | Method | Grade (ppm Li)

348222 averaged | HH LIBS | 850.35

348421 | HH LIBS | 680.1

348420 averaged | HH LIBS | 1,032.75

348419 | HH LIBS | 371.9

348418 | HH LIBS | 606.9

348417 | HH LIBS | 436.6

348416 | HH LIBS | 631.4

348415 | HH LIBS | 253.4

348414 | HH LIBS | 417.3



A SkiAps LIBs 903 analyzer was used to assay these samples. The QA/QC protocols for the LIBs are as follows: (a) it was calibrated for Claystones; (b) it was tested on a known Claystones lithium sample prior to fieldwork; and (c) the field samples were shot in a controlled environment, inside, with proper cleansing of the lens, and sample separation. The highest grades were shot several times to try to eliminate any nugget affect; (d) fine ground particulates were not tested, so no pucking was necessary.



Picture of Sample 348420

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20230907.RoverMetals.jpg



An initial geological map of the LGL project, including all new and historic surface samples reporting higher then 400 ppm Li (including historic laboratory assays and historical HH LIBS work) can be accessed at the following link:



Geological Map

https://rovermetals.com/summer-2023-sampling-program



Technical information has been approved by David White, P.Geo., QP for the purposes of NI 43-101.



Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "the results of the summer 2023 work program reinforces managements' working model of the LGL project. We believe the project to be an at, or very near to surface clay deposit, with open pit mine potential. Although claystone lithium deposits typically have higher grades at depth, we're getting high grades of lithium near to surface at LGL. Lhoist North America has been open pit mining specialty clays in the area since the 1970s. Management believes that mining exploration and mining activities can co-exist along side the national parks in the vast rural area of the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. Management has been working through the summer to short-list preferred environmental consulting firms, and we hope to finalize the consultant for our NEPA process within the next few weeks."



About Rover Metals



Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.



You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber

for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director



For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617



Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover's expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Rover Metals Corp.

Sectors: Metals & Mining

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

