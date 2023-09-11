Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, 11 September 2023, 20:59 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Surpasses 7,500m This Season Diamond Drill Coring at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - September 11, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to report that diamond drill coring at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit in 2023 has exceeded footages achieved in all prior years. Total coring has passed the 7,500 metre milestone and is continuing at full speed.

Doubleview's drilling and other activities are wholly focused on expanding our mineral resource by extending the mineralization laterally and to greater depths and learning more about the geology and metallurgy of what appears more and more, to be a deposit of considerable importance. We welcome the challenge of unearthing more of its unique characteristics and we look forward to sharing details of our progress in news releases and other media.

The Company, in addition to the remarkable drilling performance, has been particularly active in laboratory and resource estimation studies and is positioning itself for accelerated exploration efforts in the remainder of the field season. Substantial progress has been made in improving and enhancing our Hat Project facilities, particularly those related to camp infrastructure. We are happy to report that despite this being one of British Columbia's driest and most wildfire destructive seasons on record, we, with the total cooperation of our field crew, have avoided any fire-related shutdowns or incidents.

Doubleview has taken substantial steps to enhance our operational capacities and camp infrastructure during the ongoing exploration program to prepare for the anticipated expansion of our exploration activities.

Notably, a team of six archaeologists undertook extensive archaeological fieldwork, including shovel test studies. The results of this work will contribute to detailed archaeological reports, which will be submitted to the Archaeological Branch of BC and the Ministry of Energy and Mine and Low Carbon Innovation. The Company is pleased to report that the initial findings suggest no significant archaeological obstacles on the Hat Polymetallic project.

To ensure the integrity of our various activities, and in anticipation of greater levels of exploration, we have reviewed and revised our quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures and can confirm that our chain-of-control and other measures are working smoothly and satisfactorily.

Company announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring September 12, 2028, and will become fully vested immediately.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (GERMANY: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180180




