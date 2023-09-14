Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 19:20 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Sept 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Expert AI Enabling Limited ("EAI"), a subsidiary of Expert Systems Holdings Limited ("Expert Systems" or the "Group", HKEX stock code: 8319), a leading information technology company in the Asia-Pacific region, is pleased to announce today that it has established a cooperation plan with Lenovo Hong Kong whereby it will become its partner in an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") education plan, under which both parties will jointly launch a series of AI laboratory equipment and related courses specifically designed for primary and secondary schools.

From left to right: Dr. Keith Chan, Chief Technology Officer of EAI, Mr. Andy Lau, CEO and Executive Director of Expert Systems, Ms. Fan Ho, General Manager (Hong Kong and Macau) of Lenovo Hong Kong and Mr. Jonathan Cheng, Head of Strategy and Sales (Hong Kong and Macau) of Lenovo Hong Kong

at the signing ceremony.

Dr. Keith Chan, the Chief Technology Officer of EAI (1st from the left), will lead his research team in the development and the design of laboratory equipment and curriculum etc. He was ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world in the field of AI and image processing on Stanford University's list of top scientists. Dr. Chan is one of the pioneers in AI education.

With the rapid advancement of AI, it has emerged as a pivotal factor in enhancing global competitiveness, the cultivation of talent is essential for driving this progress forward. The demand for AI talents is growing across various sectors, AI education has become a key area of highly sought-after field worldwide. EAI understands the growing importance of AI education in supporting comprehensive learning of the next generation and preparing them for future challenges. Therefore, since its establishment mid-last year, EAI has been dedicated to developing innovative AI education products that are specifically designed and suitable for primary and secondary schools, with over HK$10 million investment in research and development. Lenovo Hong Kong, which has been a partner of EAI's parent company, Expert Systems for many years, also shares the same vision, and this shared belief has facilitated collaboration between both parties.



The cooperation arrangement includes co-marketing with Lenovo Hong Kong of a series of AI laboratory equipment and related courses, which will be sold to primary and secondary schools through Lenovo Hong Kong. EAI will lead the research and development of related laboratory equipment, course design and provision of training; while Lenovo Hong Kong will advise sales strategies, provide marketing support and align sales channels, and offer relevant technical equipment used for experiments and courses, such as AI Edge Computing Devices and Servers etc., as well as professional advice throughout the cooperation project. Both parties hope to enhance students' interest in learning AI through diversified, interesting and highly interactive experiments and courses, which will help to lay a solid foundation for them as they apply AI in their studies or work in the future.



With the widespread use of AI in various fields and sectors, the Hong Kong government has explicitly expressed support to schools to promote AI education. This is aimed at cultivating local AI talents by actively allocating resources to organize AI-related activities, and enhancing AI equipment and facilities within schools. These initiatives highlight the government's support for and emphasis on STEAM education, including AI education, in primary and secondary schools. Furthermore, Dr. Keith Chan, the Chief Technology Officer of EAI, will lead his research team in the development and design of laboratory equipment and curriculum etc. He was ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world in the field of AI and image processing on Stanford University's list of top scientists. With over thirty years of experience in developing AI-related curriculum planning, course development, teaching and research, Dr. Chan is one of the pioneers in AI education.



Mr. Andy Lau, CEO and Executive Director of Expert Systems, said, "EAI is greatly honoured and delighted to jointly promote AI education in Hong Kong and other areas in Asia Pacific with Lenovo, one of the top global technology and innovation corporates. The education sector has been vigorously promoting STEAM education, and the widespread promotion and popularization of AI education have become imperative. In fact, governments worldwide, including Mainland China, the United States, and Singapore, have already formulated and implemented AI education strategies, which include introducing relevant courses at the primary and secondary school levels. We will strive to jointly launch more advanced and competitive AI-related education products and courses to cultivate more excellent AI talents. Therefore, I believe that our collaboration with Lenovo Hong Kong is meaningful.



Mr. Jonathan Cheng, Head of Strategy and Sales (Hong Kong and Macau) of Lenovo Hong Kong, said, "Lenovo has always been committed to achieving 'Smarter Technology for All', hoping to bring smarter technology to the new generation of educators and students. We believe that every educator should have access to the most advanced tools and resources to unleash their creativity and expertise in teaching. Similarly, every student should have equal opportunities to experience the best learning outcomes in digital classrooms. Our collaboration with EAI aligns perfectly with this vision, as we leverage innovative educational solutions to empower educational institutions in fully utilizing AI technology. Lenovo Group also plans to invest an additional US$1 billion over the next three years to accelerate the use of AI among global enterprises."



About Expert Systems Holdings Limited

Established since 1985, Expert Systems Holdings Limited ("ESHL", HKEX stock code: 8319) is a leading information technology company which operates under the brands "Expert Systems", "ServiceOne" and "Expert AI Enabling" with around 1,000 professionals serving small to large enterprises and institutions in the Asia Pacific region. For more information, please refer to ESHL's website: https://www.expertsystems.com.hk/.



About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub ( https://news.lenovo.com/ ).



