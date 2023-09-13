Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Inc
Quantum Computing Startup-Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Secures $8.5m Funding

PALO ALTO, CA, Sept 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Inc. ("NanoQT") raised $8.5m from leading venture capital investors. Phoenix Venture Partners (PvP) in the US, and Japan's JAFCO Group Co Ltd, SPARX Group Co Ltd, Keio Innovation Initiative, Inc. (KII), and Waseda University Ventures (WUV) financed the round through convertible notes.

Founded in 2022, NanoQT is a leading startup company focused on fiber connectable quantum computing hardware. Unlike superconducting circuits and ion traps for quantum computing, NanoQT uses a technology called nanofiber cavity Quantum Electrodynamics (QED). This technology has been derived from over a decade of intensive research by Professor Takao Aoki at Waseda University, Japan, a leading expert in quantum computing and co-founder of NanoQT.

NanoQT owns a novel and proprietary quantum processing unit (QPU) that employs neutral atoms and photons as qubits, capable of processing and storing quantum information while communicating with other QPUs. Modularity and scalability of interconnected QPUs offer a unique platform for distributed quantum computing and quantum networks for a variety of useful applications. NanoQT's QPU aims to revolutionize quantum computing.

"While cavity QED has long been a recognized platform in quantum computing, developing the ideal cavity posed significant challenges. We've overcome these challenges using our proprietary QED technology," comments Dr. Akihisa Goban, NanoQT's CTO and co-founder, who studied cavity QED technologies under Professor Jeff Kimble at Caltech.

"We are thrilled with the support from our US and Japanese investors. We aim to spotlight our unique approach and its strengths. With the funding, our primary objective is to develop our proprietary QPU for quantum repeaters, an innovation not yet seen in the market," proclaims Dr. Masashi Hirose, NanoQT's CEO and co-founder, an MIT graduate and former McKinsey and Company consultant.

"For PvP, investing in NanoQT isn't merely another venture investment. This is our first investment in a Japan-origin startup. We are deeply impressed by NanoQT's innovative approach in the quantum hardware sector and are pleased to support their US expansion," expresses Dr. Nobi Kambe, General Partner of PvP.

"Our confidence in NanoQT's potential comes from its leadership. The investment is rooted in our belief in NanoQT's management team led by Dr. Hirose and Dr. Goban. We're confident they can assemble a global team well beyond Japan," comments Keisuke Miyoshi, the President and CEO of JAFCO.

Takaki Demichi, Director and Head of Mirai Creation Investment (SPARX), has a similar sentiment. "NanoQT's distinct approach doesn't just introduce novelty. It crucially addresses the longstanding challenge of connectivity, enhancing the scalability of quantum computers."

Naoji Nomura, Principal of KII, emphasizes that "NanoQT is an outstanding startup with extremely high potential for the global social implementation of moonshot-class quantum network technology, developed over many years at Japanese universities."

Dr. Hiroaki Ohta, General Partner of WUV, mentioned, "We are delighted to invest again, having supported NanoQT since the seed round. NanoQT has shown significant growth, especially in terms of collaborations, the R&D team, and intellectual property, which are fundamental for a hardware startup."

Fueled by this funding, NanoQT plans to accelerate its R&D, onboard talent from the US and Japan, and foster collaborations with academia and private corporations. With the Japan-US synergy, armed with cutting-edge technology, and oriented towards US-Japan collaborations, NanoQT aspires to exemplify global collaboration in the quantum computing field.

About Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc.

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (NanoQT) is a technology company that develops quantum processing units (QPU) using a novel and proprietary nanofiber cavity Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) system. NanoQT aims to develop connected QPUs that operate as quantum repeaters and distributed computational units. NanoQT currently operates in Tokyo, Japan, and California, US.

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, NanoQT, and logo are trademarks of Nanofiber Quantum Technologies, Inc.

Contact Information
Dai Tsukada
Head of Operations
info@nano-qt.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Inc
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres  
Sept 13, 2023 21:21 HKT/SGT
8th Belt and Road Summit opens today  
Sept 13, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Discovers New Spodumene Pegmatite Occurences and Extends the Mia Lithium Exploration Trend to 9.7 Kilometres  
Sept 13, 2023 19:39 HKT/SGT
EAI Signs Agreement on AI Education Cooperation with Lenovo Hong Kong  
Sept 13, 2023 19:20 HKT/SGT
Quantum Computing Startup-Nanofiber Quantum Technologies Secures $8.5m Funding  
Sept 13, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition rebranded to reflect China's energy transition  
Sept 13, 2023 15:28 HKT/SGT
BMW, Ford and Honda Agree to Create ChargeScape, a New Company Focused on Optimizing Electric Vehicle Grid Services  
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 1:49:00 PM
China Energy Summit Welcomes State-owned China Enterprise News Group as Strategic Partner  
Sept 13, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New "TEJ35GAM" Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units  
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 11:38:00 AM
Focusing on the development of BsAbs in China, YZY Biopharma Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK  
Sept 13, 2023 11:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Smart Digital Retail Philippines 2.0
30   November
Manila, Philippines
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       