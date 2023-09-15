Friday, 15 September 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SYLPH and SEXROSE (Backed by parent company Onion Global), two emerging Chinese brands, made a dazzling debut in Las Vegas at the ASD Market Week and the International Lingerie Show in September. Their captivating collections, which prioritize empowering women in their pursuit of both external beauty or internal pleasure, left a lasting impression on attendees. Founder Mio Ho shared the brands' mission and vision, aimed at championing women's empowerment not only in China but around the world, encouraging them to shine from within.



SYLPH, the jewelry and accessories brand, marked its debut in the United States at the ASD Market Week, the leading B2B wholesale trade show. The exquisite collection of artistic jewelry and accessories, showcased within a specially designed booth adorned with vibrant floral, geometric, and nature-inspired installations, drew the attention of buyers and media alike.



In an exclusive interview with SYLPH's visionary founder, Mio Ho, a forerunner in promoting modern women's values and confidence, she elaborated on SYLPH's mission - to empower women to freely express their individuality and inner beauty by redefining outdated societal beauty standards.



"Too often, arbitrary expectations constrain personal style. With SYLPH, we provide the jewels as tools for women to confidently showcase their uniqueness on their terms," she stated. Mio believes that SYLPH empowers women to embrace their multifaceted identities through customizable, high-quality collections that range from delicate gold accents to bold color-blocked statement pieces. "SYLPH mirrors the complexity of modern women, encompassing both boardroom sophistication and bedroom allure," she added.



In her dual role, as a founding partner of Guangzhou - based Onion Global Group, Mio Ho also introduced SEXROSE to the U.S market. Offering a meticulously designed array of intimate products catering to the unique needs of consumers worldwide, SEXROSE encourages consumers to take control of their sexual pleasure and prioritize sexual health.



SEXROSE seeks to transform restrictive attitudes about adult sexuality by promoting self-understanding and fearless desire. The brand not only provides education and exploration tools but also promotes positive sexual wellness, delivering the ultimate sensuality experience to its customers.



Mio Ho believes that it's an ideal opportunity for SYLPH and SEXROSE to establish a presence in the U.S. market through their participation in these renowned events. She emphasized how these events significantly enhance the brands' visibility and recognition.



Recognized for her contributions to the rise of female entrepreneurship, Mio Ho stated that her overarching vision is to empower women by celebrating their individuality, sexuality, and inner strength through brands created by and for women. "We inspire women worldwide to live authentically by fostering dialogues and demonstrating unwavering female leadership," she remarked.



Mio Ho's leadership and business vision are not limited to her brands alone. As a founding partner of Onion Global Group, she also made a visit to the New York Stock Exchange during her tour in the United States, a testament to her exceptional leadership skills. Her successful oversight of the company's IPO at NYSE in 2021 showcased her exceptional leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the growth of international brands.



Mio Ho believes that with the steady improvement of bilateral relations and the active cross-border trade, more and more unique brands will go out of China and benefit the world. SYLPH and SEXROSE are the two brands of the caliber of Chinese brands that empower women on a global level.



For those who wish to further explore these two brands and their value ethos, feel free to visit their official websites at www.sylph.shop and www.sexrose.fun. You can delve deeper into the female empowerment themes that Mio Ho so passionately promotes through SYLPH and SEXROSE.



